Of all the armor to choose from in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, most armor sets will serve a specific purpose. For example, the Miner’s armor is perfect for exploring The Depths, as it equips Link with a faint glow that can make navigating the darkness a little less troublesome.

That said, retrieving most armor sets requires some leg work or lots of rupees. The Miner’s armor requires the former, and will see us venturing up to both the sky island and The Depths to get it. Anyway, here’s how to get the Miner’s armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Miner’s armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Now, you might’ve already discovered some Old Map pieces while exploring Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These will mark the location of some form of hidden treasure around the world, and will also reveal the locations of each piece of the Miner’s armor.

The Old Map pieces aren’t super important, however. If you’ve already explored much of The Depths or have a good idea of where to go, you can set out and uncover any hidden treasure without finding any parts of the Old Map.

First things first, let’s talk about what the Miner’s armor set does. Made up of three pieces in total, this armor set will give Link the glow buff when equipped. This means he will emit a faint light that can make navigating the dark a little easier.

If you manage to upgrade the armor set at a Great Fairy Fountain, you can also unlock a second buff that will leave a trail of shining steps behind Link, so you never lose which direction you came from.

Anyway, here’s how to get the Miner’s armor set.

How to get the Miner’s Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Miner’s Mask is located at the Abandoned Kara Kara Mines in The Depths. This particular area is conveniently located next to the Tatayam Lighroot, if you already have that.

The Miner’s Mask is found at coordinates -3230, -2476, -0475.

If you’re yet to venture to this part of The Depths, make your way to the region of Gerudo and dive into the East Gerudo Chasm, marked on the below map.

The East Gerudo Chasm is south of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

It’s a bit of a trek to reach the Tatayam Lightroot from here, so make sure you’ve plenty of Brightbloom seeds. Aside from this, you simply need to keep heading north-west and avoid any unpleasant enemies along the way.

How to get the Miner’s Top in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Miner’s Top is located at the Daphne’s Canyon Mines down in The Depths. These mines are just a little south-west of the Iayusus Lightroot.

The Miner’s Top is found at coordinates -1077, -0555, -0514.

The Daphne’s Canyon Mines are also north of the Abandoned Central Mines, which if you’ve made your way through the story of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you should’ve visited.

Alternatively, you can dive into the chasm in the middle of Hyrule Field and collect the Nisoij Lightroot.

The Hyrule Field Chasm is south of Lookout Landing, and hard to miss.

From the Nisoij Lightroot, keep making your way west until you eventually reach the Iayusus Lighroot. Once you do, the Daphne Canyon Mines are only a short distance south-west.

How to get the Miner’s Trousers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Miner’s Trousers are located in the Hylia Canyon Mine in The Depths. This particular mine is to the west of the Koradat Lightroot, which is south of the Abandoned Central Mine this time.

The Miner’s Trousers are found at coordinates -1287, -2248, -0707.

To access this area from Hyrule, you’ll want to dive into the Great Plateau South Chasm beside Mount Hylia, marked on the map below.

You’ll find the Great Plateau South Chasm south of the River of the Dead, north of the Faron Grasslands.

After diving in, grab the Koradat Lightroot slightly to the north, and then make your way southwest! You'll arrive at Hylia Canyon Mine in no time at all, where you can grab the final piece of the Miner’s armor.

