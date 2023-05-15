Tears of the Kingdom: How to save the Great Sky Island Koroks

How to save the Great Sky Island Koroks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a blueprint for how to save pretty much every Korok you find afterward.

Reuniting the Korok friends isn’t mandatory, but it does make expanding your inventory with Hestu easier.

Just make sure to take care of the lil' wood spirits. You won't get anything for your trouble if you yeet them off the island.

How to rescue Great Sky Island Koroks

The tutorial island has a handful of Koroks, but only two need reuniting with their friend. Unlike most Koroks, you’ll encounter these two naturally just by traveling through Great Sky Island.

The first is on the western side, just north of the large lake. If you follow the intended path, you’ll stumble on them shortly after the Ultrahand shrine. Their friend is on a small island nearby. Just one rail bridges the gap, and the island is just far enough away that you can’t use Ultrahand to plunk the Korok down on the other side.

The easiest way to get the two good friends back together is making a small log platform and attaching a hook to it. I opted for the safe option and used three logs, joined together horizontally, with a hook in the center. Tears of the Kingdom treats these Koroks as attachable objects, so make sure to glue them to whatever you choose, lest they fall off into the abyss.

You could just stick a hook on one log and attach the Korok to it if you wanted, though the weight of three logs makes the hook move more freely.

However you get there, pick up the Korok and set them down next to their friend to officially reunite them and get your two Korok Seeds.

Second Great Sky Island Korok

The second one is on the southeastern side of the island, above the Flux Construct boss and near the Zonai Capsule device. There’s a similarly broad range of ways you can approach this rescue mission, but the safest, easiest way is this. Use Ultrahand to put a mine cart on the tracks. Attach the Korok to the cart – ideally inside if you want to be kind, though you can stick it to the front, side, or back if you really wanted to.

Attach a fan to the back, hop in, and smack the fan. Keep the fan running when you get to the other side until you remove the Korok, or the cart will just roll back down the track.

Carry the Korok to their friend like before, and collect your reward.

After you find Hestu, he’ll take your Korok Seeds in set amounts and expand your weapon, bow, or shield inventory.

If you're getting lost in the wilderness of Hyrule, check out our Tears of the Kingdom stable location guide and how to unlock each Skyview Tower to make the journey a little easier.