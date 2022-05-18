Genshin Impact Beginner's Guide - Everything you need to know about the gacha nightmare

Genshin Impact is a juggernaut in the modern game industry. Not even two years since release, it stands out as a pillar in its genre, offering huge swathes of content with regular events and regular major updates.

As such, if you’re trying to get into Genshin Impact in 2022 there’s a lot you’ll have to figure out and overcome. To help you proceed as quickly as possible, we’ve written up this Genshin Impact beginner’s guide hub so you can find all the info you need in one convenient location.

Genshin Impact: Entry level guides

With just the Traveller by your side, the Genshin Impact adventure begins!

For those getting into Genshin after all this time, there’s a few things you should know before you invest too much time into it. We’ve listed out all our entry-level guides below!

Genshin Impact: Best team compositions, character builds, and weapons

With a great team comp and ideal weapons, you'll be set to take on anything the game can throw at you.

As soon as you’ve invested a decent amount of time into Genshin Impact, you’ll want to start piecing together an excellent combination of characters and weapons so you can travel the world with a super powerful squad of potent fighters. The guides listed below will go a long way in guiding you towards that goal:

Genshin Impact: Collectable locations

As you adventure throughout the world of Genshin Impact, there will be collectables you can track down and pick up for a variety of buffs and perks. Here’s our collection of collectable guides:

Genshin Impact: Upgrade material farming guides

The hunt is one for upgrade materials out in the world

Rolling on Wish Banners isn’t enough to create a powerful team in Genshin Impact, you’ll also have to upgrade them using a variety of important upgrade materials all over the world. To help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve created these farming guides below:

Genshin Impact: Monthly codes

Sometimes the primogems, mora, and materials you earn naturally in game just aren't enough. Thankfully, every month there are a selection of Genshin Impact codes that you can redeem for free rewards.