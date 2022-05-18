Genshin Impact Beginner's Guide - Everything you need to know about the gacha nightmare

Genshin Impact Beginner's Guide - Everything you need to know about the gacha nightmareThis guide hub is your one stop shop for important Genshin Impact info
Genshin Impact is a juggernaut in the modern game industry. Not even two years since release, it stands out as a pillar in its genre, offering huge swathes of content with regular events and regular major updates.
As such, if you’re trying to get into Genshin Impact in 2022 there’s a lot you’ll have to figure out and overcome. To help you proceed as quickly as possible, we’ve written up this Genshin Impact beginner’s guide hub so you can find all the info you need in one convenient location.
- Genshin Impact: Entry level guides
- Genshin Impact: Best team compositions, character builds, and weapons
- Genshin Impact: Collectable locations
- Genshin Impact: Upgrade material farming guides
- Genshin Impact: Monthly codes
Genshin Impact: Entry level guides
For those getting into Genshin after all this time, there’s a few things you should know before you invest too much time into it. We’ve listed out all our entry-level guides below!
- Genshin Impact Adventure Rank XP | Daily Commissions, Domains, Archon Quests
- Genshin Impact: Serenitea Pot Companion Move-In | How to invite companions
- How to fish in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: Best team compositions, character builds, and weapons
As soon as you’ve invested a decent amount of time into Genshin Impact, you’ll want to start piecing together an excellent combination of characters and weapons so you can travel the world with a super powerful squad of potent fighters. The guides listed below will go a long way in guiding you towards that goal:
- Genshin Impact Best Weapons List | The Best Genshin Impact Weapons
- Genshin Impact Character List | How to build the best party
Aloy
Arataki Itto
Ayaka
AyatoBest Ayato build Best Ayato team comp
Baal / Raiden ShogunBest Baal build
Beidou
Childe / TartagliaBest Childe build
ChongyunBest Chongyun build
GanyuBest Ganyu build
GorouBest Gorou build
KokomiBest Kokomi build
NingguangBest Ningguang build
RazorBest Razor team comp
RosariaBest Rosaria team comp
SaraBest Sara build
SayuBest Sayu build Best Sayu team comp
ShenheBest Shenhe build
SucroseBest Sucrose team comp
ThomaBest Thoma build
VentiBest Venti build Best Venti team comp
XingqiuBest Xingqiu build
XiaoBest Xiao build
XianglingBest Xiangling team comp
YanfeiBest yanfei build
YoimiyaBest Yoimiya build
Yun JinBest Yun Jin build Best Yun Jin team comp
Yae MikoBest Yae Miko build
ZhongliBest Zhongli build
Genshin Impact: Collectable locations
As you adventure throughout the world of Genshin Impact, there will be collectables you can track down and pick up for a variety of buffs and perks. Here’s our collection of collectable guides:All Lumenspar locations
Genshin Impact: Upgrade material farming guides
Rolling on Wish Banners isn’t enough to create a powerful team in Genshin Impact, you’ll also have to upgrade them using a variety of important upgrade materials all over the world. To help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve created these farming guides below:
- Amakumo fruit farming guide
- Jueyun Chili farming guide
- Cor Lapis farming guide
- Crystal Marrow farming guide
- Glaze Lilly farming guide
- Naku Weed farming guide
- Philanemo Mushroom farming guide
- Sakura Bloom farming guide
- Sango Pearl farming guide
- Qinxin Flower farming guide
- Spectral Hust farming guide
- Valberry Farming guide
Genshin Impact: Monthly codes
Sometimes the primogems, mora, and materials you earn naturally in game just aren't enough. Thankfully, every month there are a selection of Genshin Impact codes that you can redeem for free rewards.