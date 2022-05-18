If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Welcome traveller

Genshin Impact Beginner's Guide - Everything you need to know about the gacha nightmare

This guide hub is your one stop shop for important Genshin Impact info
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
The traveller looking over the horizon in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is a juggernaut in the modern game industry. Not even two years since release, it stands out as a pillar in its genre, offering huge swathes of content with regular events and regular major updates.

As such, if you’re trying to get into Genshin Impact in 2022 there’s a lot you’ll have to figure out and overcome. To help you proceed as quickly as possible, we’ve written up this Genshin Impact beginner’s guide hub so you can find all the info you need in one convenient location.

Genshin Impact: Entry level guides

The traveller and their sibling in the Genshin opening cinematic.
With just the Traveller by your side, the Genshin Impact adventure begins!

For those getting into Genshin after all this time, there’s a few things you should know before you invest too much time into it. We’ve listed out all our entry-level guides below!

Genshin Impact: Best team compositions, character builds, and weapons

A team of characters battling a water hydra in Genshin Impact.
With a great team comp and ideal weapons, you'll be set to take on anything the game can throw at you.

As soon as you’ve invested a decent amount of time into Genshin Impact, you’ll want to start piecing together an excellent combination of characters and weapons so you can travel the world with a super powerful squad of potent fighters. The guides listed below will go a long way in guiding you towards that goal:

Aloy

Arataki Itto

Ayaka

Ayato

Best Ayato build Best Ayato team comp

Baal / Raiden Shogun

Best Baal build

Beidou

Childe / Tartaglia

Best Childe build

Chongyun

Best Chongyun build

Ganyu

Best Ganyu build

Gorou

Best Gorou build

Kokomi

Best Kokomi build

Ningguang

Best Ningguang build

Razor

Best Razor team comp

Rosaria

Best Rosaria team comp

Sara

Best Sara build

Sayu

Best Sayu build Best Sayu team comp

Shenhe

Best Shenhe build

Sucrose

Best Sucrose team comp

Thoma

Best Thoma build

Venti

Best Venti build Best Venti team comp

Xingqiu

Best Xingqiu build

Xiao

Best Xiao build

Xiangling

Best Xiangling team comp

Yanfei

Best yanfei build

Yoimiya

Best Yoimiya build

Yun Jin

Best Yun Jin build Best Yun Jin team comp

Yae Miko

Best Yae Miko build

Zhongli

Best Zhongli build

Genshin Impact: Collectable locations

As you adventure throughout the world of Genshin Impact, there will be collectables you can track down and pick up for a variety of buffs and perks. Here’s our collection of collectable guides:

All Lumenspar locations

Genshin Impact: Upgrade material farming guides

A team in Genshin Impact looking at the starry sky.
The hunt is one for upgrade materials out in the world

Rolling on Wish Banners isn’t enough to create a powerful team in Genshin Impact, you’ll also have to upgrade them using a variety of important upgrade materials all over the world. To help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve created these farming guides below:

Genshin Impact: Monthly codes

Sometimes the primogems, mora, and materials you earn naturally in game just aren't enough. Thankfully, every month there are a selection of Genshin Impact codes that you can redeem for free rewards.

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Contributor

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More On Genshin Impact

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch