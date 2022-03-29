Genshin Impact best Venti build, weapon, and F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Venti build is rather straightforward, though while newer warriors may have fancier movesets, this classic character still has the potential to sweep the field.

Venti is a master of Elemental Reactions, and you’ll want to build him accordingly. F2P options are slightly more limited in the Energy department, but balance Venti’s stats and make him useful even without his Elemental Skill and Burst.

When is the next Venti banner?

Venti's re-run is finally happening in the 2.6 update, in a double-Wish event alongside Kamisato Ayato. The four-star characters running with both are Sucrose, Xiangling, and Yun Jin, and both banners will last the standard three weeks (until April 19).

Is Venti a DPS character?

Yes, but with a twist. Venti’s biggest asset is dealing Elemental damage with his unique skills and through triggering Swirl reactions. Venti’s base attack is fairly low for a five-star character, and while you can buff it, it’s his Skill and Burst that offer the most. Venti’s Skill is similar to Kazuha’s in that it creates a small vortex and launches them into the air. His Burst is almost the same, but on a larger scale and with a vacuum effect.

What are Venti’s materials?

Venti uses Slime items and Hurricane Seeds, the latter of which comes from the Anemo Hypostasis, along with Cecilia flowers. Cecilia only grows on Starsnatch Cliff, north of the Thousand Winds Temple. There are fewer than 40 each time, so you’ll want to consider growing them in your Serenitea Pot’s Luxuriant Glebe as well.

What is the best Venti build in Genshin Impact?

Perhaps befitting one of the first major characters in the game, Venti has comparatively few build options, and they all revolve around maximizing his elemental damage in some form.

Best weapon for Venti: Elegy for the End

This bow is perfectly suited for Venti, with a secondary stat that increases Elemental Recharge and a passive skill that increases Elemental Mastery outright. Dealing damage with an Elemental Skill or Burst earns the wielder Sigils. With four Sigils, the user’s Elemental Mastery increases by a further 100, while their attack increases by 20 percent.

Best Artifacts for Venti

The four-piece Viridescent Venerer set is the best choice for Venti. The two-piece effect increases Anemo damage by 15%, which is handy for regular mob encounters. The four-piece effect is the real star, though. It boosts Swirl damage by an impressive 60% and reduces enemy resistance to the non-Anemo element by 40%, making Venti indispensable for boss encounters and other tough battles.

What is the best Venti F2P build?

Venti’s F2P build still revolves around his Energy, but in a way that helps boost his attack as well.

Best F2P weapon for Venti: Hamayumi

Forgeable bows are limited to attack buffs, but Hamayumi’s passive skill actually has some positive benefits for Venti. It increases normal and charged attack power in general and doubles the buff when the user’s Energy is at 100%.

Best Artifacts for Venti F2P

Viridescent Venerer is still a solid choice for this Venti build, but if you want to focus on Energy Recharge instead, try Emblem of Severed Fate. The two-piece effect increases Energy Recharge by 20%, and the four-piece effect buffs the user’s Elemental Burst by 25% of their total Energy Recharge.

What is the best party comp for Venti?

Venti benefits from a varied elemental party along with characters who have long-lasting Elemental abilities. Xingqiu and Barbara are good Hydro choices, since they can inflict Wet without even being on the field. Xiangling’s Pyronado makes her a good Pyro fit, and while they might not be the most impressive characters around, Lisa and Kaeya make for solid Electro and Cryo options.

If you're not keen on Venti's prospects, you might want to save your Primogems for one of Genshin Impact's upcoming banners. Yelan, the newly-announecd Hydro character, is coming at some point in the future after the 2.6 update, and Sumeru is set to finally introduce Dendro sometime this summer.