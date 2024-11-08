The Genshin Impact 5.2 release date is coming up fast, with a new Natlan map and a gun-toting shakeup to the RPG's elemental system

HoYoverse announced the Genshin Impact 5.2 release date during the RPG’s latest livestream, and the new version update has quite a few shakeups in store. For one thing, Natlan’s Archon quest is breaking with tradition and including an Interlude chapter in the middle of the numbered chapters. There’s a new 4-star whose playstyle opens new possibilities for crowd control and an Anemo 5-star with a gun that fires multi-elemental bullets. Take that, Sucrose.

In addition to the Genshin Impact 5.2 release date, we’ve broken down everything else you can expect in the next leg of your Natlan journey below.

Genshin Impact 5.2 release date

Genshin Impact 5.2 goes live on Nov. 20, 2024, the same day Genshin launches on Xbox. HoYoverse is running a special where players who log in on Xbox get a special glider – Wings of Fate's Course Intertwined – during Genshin 5.2, but the glider will be available for everyone in Genshin 5.3.

Genshin Impact 5.2 will run the usual six weeks, which takes it through the end of 2024, with Genshin 5.3 going live on Jan. 1, 2025.

Genshin Impact 5.2: What’s new

Genshin 5.2’s big new features include the Chapter 5 Interlude quest, All Fires Fuel the Flame, and the new Natlan map associated with it, as if Natlan weren't gorgeous enough already. The Flower-Feather Clan is the center of attention for this quest, as the Traveler and Paimon work to help them recover from an Abyssal attack, but the version’s flagship event also introduces the Masters of the Night Wind Clan and the sprawling ruins of Ochkanatlan to explore. The event includes a free 4-star sword called the Calamity of Eshu, which, if leaks are anything to go by, increases normal and charged attack power and crit rate while a shield is active.

There’s a new world boss to contend with and two more Saurians to help with exploration – the Qucusaurs, who can glide long distances, and the Iktomisaurs, who jump to great heights and can spot hidden mechanisms, which sounds useful for spelunking in those old city ruins.

Imaginarium Theater is getting a little easier to navigate, with smoother combat transitions and more information about upcoming enemies, while the Serenitea Pot will let you gather wood for crafting projects more easily.

Genshin Impact 5.2 characters and banners

Genshin 5.2 adds two new characters, the 5-star Anemo polearm wielder Chasca and a 4-star Electro bow user Ororon. Check out more about them and the rerun characters in our Genshin 5.2 banner overview.

Genshin Impact 5.2 events

Iktomi Spiritseeking Scrolls is Genshin 5.2’s flagship event, a multi-part affair with quests and several associated mini-games. Taking part earns you the usual range of rewards, including Primogems and level-up materials, and you can also get the 4-star event sword Calamity of Eshu.

Adventurer’s Trials: Metamorphosis is the next big event, a series of obstacle courses built around Nightsoul traversal mechanics, and then there’s Exercise: Surging Storm after that. Surging Storm is a series of “war games,” which in Genshin speak means fungi battles and Invokation TCG matches. Speaking of the card game, Genshin 5.2 adds several new cards, including hero and monster cards.

Finally is Claw Convoy, where you use a special event gadget to track down animals across the land.

If you're after some free Primogems before Genshin 5.2's release date, head over to our Genshin Impact promo codes page to get the latest.