Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream — everything you need to know

The Genshin Impact version 3.1 livestream has just wrapped up, which means we have our first official source of content updates, new characters, and new zones we’ll be able to explore soon!

If you missed the livestream, we’ve wrapped up everything that was shown off during the special showcase below! Genshin Impact version 3.1 is set to launch September 28

Watch the new version 3.1 trailer here!

Three new characters — Candace, Cyno, and Nilou

You've gotta love this egyptian-inspired look.

Right at the start of the livestream, we got a new trailer for the version 3.1 update which briefly showed what we can expect from the update including three new characters! These are Hydro Polearm user Candace, Electro Polearm user Cyno, and Hydro sword Nilou.

All three will play an important part in the story of the update, and will be obtainable via wish banners that’ll run throughout the 3.1 version of the game.

New zone - Sumeru desert

Lots of sand and ruins to explore!

As you would have also seen in droves during the trailer, you’ll be visiting the desert in version 3.1. Made up of vast dunes and multiple ruins of the Scarlet King’s long destroyed kingdom, you’ll have more quests and treasures to find. In addition, you’ll be fighting off the Fatui and Scaramouche — empowered with the electro archon’s gnosis — so this is sure to be a story rich update for fans of the narrative.

In addition, we've got a new world boss with the ruin drake! Great news for those who like a bit of a challenge out in the open world.

Genshin Impact 2nd anniversary

With the release of version 3.1 of Genshin Impact, Genshin Impact will have a seven day login event where players can earn a wild amount of free goodies, including two new gadgets (one of which is a pet), 1,600 Primo gems, 10 free wish banner rolls and some fragile resin.

Version 3.1 events

Razor is taking the centre stage this update, with background information being a major part of the narrative.

As Genshin fans have come to expect, version 3.1 will come with a series of exclusive new events for your to play/ All of them provide primo gems, upgrade materials, and mora. However completing the main festival quest set in Mondstadt will grant a special four-star polearm all players will desperately want to get their hands on!

Autumn crisis - Hunt boards with normal attacks within a time limit

- Hunt boards with normal attacks within a time limit Highwind trail - Summon powerful slimes and take on challenging fights, requiring you to think hard on your party composition before you head in.

- Summon powerful slimes and take on challenging fights, requiring you to think hard on your party composition before you head in. Charity and creativity - Raise funds for festival through running stores, which is customisable and upgradable throughout the course of the event.

- Raise funds for festival through running stores, which is customisable and upgradable throughout the course of the event. Wind chaser - a new domain where you’ll have to adjust wind currents to collect coins and navigate a maze of platforms and enemies.

- a new domain where you’ll have to adjust wind currents to collect coins and navigate a maze of platforms and enemies. Star-seeker’s sojourn - a treasure hunt! You’re given the rough location of a special chest, which you can then hunt down for sweet rewards including exclusive decorations!

- a treasure hunt! You’re given the rough location of a special chest, which you can then hunt down for sweet rewards including exclusive decorations! Hyakunin Ikki - a free-for-all combat trail in which you take on waves of challenging enemies for upgrade materials and primo gems.

Genshin Impact version 3.3 card game!

Well, this certainly came out of nowhere!

You read that right - an in-game trading card game was announced during the genshin impact version 3.1 livestream! While we didn’t get too close a look at how it works, we do see many of the popular characters represented in card form.

You’ll be able to play it within Genshin Impact once version 3.3 launches on December 7.

Genshin Impact anime announcement

One last surpirse to wrap up the show

As if all that wasn’t enough, an upcoming Genshin Impact animated series was announced! In a partnership between Hoyoverse and Ufotable, the “long-term project” was announced with no release date put in place just yet.

Version 3.1 livestream codes

As per usual, there were some super limited time codes shown off during the Genshin Impact version 3.1 livestream.

3B6RYY7AHX9D - 100 primos, 10 enhancement crystals

- 100 primos, 10 enhancement crystals JT78YH7SGWRZ - 100 primos, 5 epic xp books

- 100 primos, 5 epic xp books 2BP9HY6BYFR5 - 100 primos, 50,000 mora

What did you think of the livestream and annoucements this time around? Let us know below!