Getting all the Genshin Impact Clorinde materials in order is pretty easy to do, especially if you've beenleveling Neuvillette. She uses almost exactly the same things - minus the Hydro stones, of course, since she's an Electro character. Best of all, you can get every one of Clorinde's materials early in the game, as soon as you finish the Mondstadt episode.

Our Genshin Impact Clorinde materials list lays out everything you need to raise the 5-star superstar to level 90 with max talents. If you're wondering how to get the most from those skills once they're leveled, head over to our Clorinde build guide for some tips.

Genshin Impact Clorinde materials

Clorinde materials for ascension

Clorinde uses materials from the Liffey region, along with standard items you get from terrorizing innocent sea creatures.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3 Transoceanic Pearl, 3 Lumitoile 20,000 40 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 15 Transoceanic Pearl, 10 Lumitoile, 2 Fontemer Unihorn 40,000 50 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 12 Transoceanic Chunk, 20 Lumitoile, 4 Fontemer Unihorn 60,000 60 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 18 Transoceanic Chunk, 30 Lumitoile, 8 Fontemer Unihorn 80,000 70 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12 Xenochromatic Crystal, 45 Lumitoile, 12 Fontemer Unihorn 100,000 80 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 24 Xenochromatic Crystal, 60 Lumitoile, 20 Fontemer Unihorn 120,000

Vajrada Amethyst Electro stones drop from several world bosses, including the Electro Hypostasis, Electro Regisvine, Thunder Manifestation, and the Vishap bosses. Your best bet is getting it from the Millennial Pearl Seahorse, though, since it drops Clorinde's boss item as well.

Lumitoiled is a starfish-shaped item that pops up along the beaches in the Liffey region and underwater in the area around the Fortress of Meripode. Our Lumitoile locations guide has specifics.

Fontemer Unihorn is a boss drop that comes from the Millennial Pearl Seahorse in an underwater cave in the central Liffey region.

Transoceanic items are also only found in Fontaine. They come from most Fontaine-specific enemies, including crabs, octopus enemies, and seahorses, all of which live these underwater, but also along the shoreline and in some Leyline Blossom challenges. You can spend Stardust in Paimon's Bargains to get these items as well

Clorinde ascension materials total

Here's what all that looks like in total.

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

18 Transoceaning Pearl

30 Transoceaning Chunk

36 Xenochromatic Crystal

46 Fontemer Unihorn

168 Lumitoile

420,000 Mora

Clorinde talent materials

Stock up on Transoceaninc items. You'll need a lot more of them for Clorinde's talents, along with Justice books.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Justice, 6 Transoceaninc Pearl 12,500 3 2 Guide to Justice, 3 Transoceaninc Chunk 17,500 4 4 Guide to Justice, 4 Transoceaninc Chunk 25,000 5 6 Guide to Justice, 6 Transoceaninc Chunk 30,000 6 9 Guide to Justice, 9 Transoceaninc Chunk 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Justice, 4 Xenochromatic Crystal, 1 Ever Amber 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Justice, 6 Xenochromatic Crystal, 1 Ever Amber 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Justice, 9 Xenochromatic Crystal, 2 Ever Amber 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Justice, 12 Xenochromatic Crystal, 2 Ever Amber, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Justice bookscome from the Pale Forgotten Glory: Admonishing Engraving Domain in Fontaine on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday/strong>. You also need these talent books for for Charlotte's materials and Furina's materials, so make sure to plan ahead if you want to level up all three characters.

The Arlecchino boss might be a permanent fixture now, but Clorinde doesn't use that drop. She usesEver Amber instead, one of a few possible drops you can get from the Guardian of Apep's Oasis weekly boss,. That battle unlocks at the end of Nahida's second story quest, or you can access it from the adventure log without starting her quest - so do that if you're still early in the game. You might get a different drop, though you can just transmute it into Ever Amber at an alchemy table by using Dream Solvent.

Clorinde talent materials totals

Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Clorinde's talents.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Equity

6 Transoceaninc Pearl

6 Ever Amber

21 Guide to Equity

22 Transoceaninc Chunk

31 Xenochromatic Crystal

38 Philosophies of Equity

1,652,500 Mora

The high cost of leveling talents and the fact that Clorinde shares mats with several other characters means it's best to max out just one or two talents. Her damage comes almost entirely from her skill and normal attacks, so make those your focus, followed by her burst.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.