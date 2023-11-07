Genshin Impact Furina materials for ascension and talents

Getting all your Genshin Impact Furina materials takes you into the depths of Fontaine's newest addition, the Erinnyes River, and into combat with two new version 4.2 bosses.

Furina also uses Whopperflower Nectar for her common item, which is ironic and oddly fitting. The flowers don't grow in Fontaine, but it makes sense someone as capricious as Furina would need them.

If you're just getting started in Genshin Impact, you're in luck. You can travel to Fontaine and its different regions to gather all these items without being caught up on the main story.

Genshin Impact Furina materials

Furina materials for ascension

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3 Whopperflower Nectar, 3 Lakelight Lily 20,000 40 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 15 Whopperflower Nectar, 10 Lakelight Lily, 2 Water that Failed to Transcend 40,000 50 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 12 Shimmering Nectar, 20 Lakelight Lily, 4 Water that Failed to Transcend 60,000 60 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 18 Shimmering Nectar, 30 Lakelight Lily, 8 Water that Failed to Transcend 80,000 70 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Energy Nectar, 45 Lakelight Lily, 12 Water that Failed to Transcend 100,000 80 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 24 Energy Nectar, 60 Lakelight Lily, 20 Water that Failed to Transcend 120,000

Varunada Lazurite Hydro stones drop from the Oceanid, Hydro Hypostasis, and Aeonblight Drake bosses, along with the new Hydro Tulpa boss debuting in version 4.2. The weekly Stormterror, Childe, and Scaramouche bosses and the 4.2 weekly boss All-Devouring Narwhal have a chance of dropping them as well, though you might end up with other elemental stones instead. Your best bet for Furina is either the Oceanid - if you're early in the game and haven't reached Fontaine yet - or the Hydro Tulpa, the latter of which drops Furina's boss item as well.

Water that Failed to Transcend only comes from the Hydro Tulpa, an underwater boss in northern Fontaine that, despite being underwater, you can still fight on foot.

Lakelight Lily is a Fontaine local speciality that only grows in the Erinnyes Forest area of Fontaine, which is in the nation's far noth, past the Liffey region.

Whopperflower Nectar, meanwhile, pops up almost everywhere. It and its high-level varieties come from - surprise! - Whopperflowers, which show up nearly everywhere except the Sumeru Desert. You can find higher concentrations of them in southern Mondstadt, northern Liyue, and eastern Sumeru, and you can also spend Masterless Stardust in the shop section to purchase some each month.

Furina ascension materials total

Here's what all that looks like in total.

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

18 Whopperflower Nectar

30 Shimmering Nectar

36 Energy Nectar

46 Water that Failed to Transcend

168 Lakelight Lily

420,000 Mora

Furina talent materials

Stock up on Nectar, 'cause you'll need plenty more of it for Furina's talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Justice, 6 Whopperflower Nectar 12,500 3 2 Guide to Justice, 3 Shimmering Nectar 17,500 4 4 Guide to Justice, 4 Shimmering Nectar 25,000 5 6 Guide to Justice, 6 Shimmering Nectar 30,000 6 9 Guide to Justice, 9 Shimmering Nectar 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Justice, 4 Energy Nectar, 1 Lightless Mass 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Justice, 6 Energy Nectar, 1 Lightless Mass 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Justice, 9 Energy Nectar, 2 Lightless Mass 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Justice, 12 Energy Nectar, 2 Lightless Mass, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Justice books come from the Admonishing Engraving Domain in Fontaine on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. These talent books also show up for Charlotte's materials, so make sure to plan ahead if you want to level up both characters.

Lightless Mass is one of a few possible drops you can get from the All-Destroying Narwhal weekly boss. You might get something else, though you can just transmute it into Lightless Mass at an alchemy table.

Furina talent materials totals

Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Furina's talents.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Justice

6 Whopperflower Nectar

6 Lightless Mass

21 Guide to Justice

22 Shimmering Nectar

31 Energy Nectar

38 Philosophies of Justice

1,652,500 Mora

The high cost of leveling talents and the fact that Furina shares with Charlotte means it's best to max out just one or two. Her skill is by far her most important talent, so focus on that and her burst.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.