Getting all your Genshin ImpactArlecchino materials takes you all around Fontaine and ends with a fight against the Knave herself..

Collecting what you need takes you to a few areas new to Genshin 4.6, so if you're reading this before release date, don't expect to pre-farm anything other than Arlecchino's local specialty.

Our Genshin Impact Arlecchino materials list lays out everything you need for Father to reach level 90 with maxed-out talents.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino materials

Arlecchino materials for ascension

Arlecchino uses the same local specialty as Lyney, along with Insignia items and a boss drop new to version 4.6.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3 Recruit's Insignia, 3 Rainbow Rose 20,000 40 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 15 Recruit's Insignia, 10 Rainbow Rose, 2 Fragment of a Golden Melody 40,000 50 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 12 Sergeant's Insignia, 20 Rainbow Rose, 4 Fragment of a Golden Melody 60,000 60 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 18 Sergeant's Insignia, 30 Rainbow Rose, 8 Fragment of a Golden Melody 80,000 70 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Lieutenant's Insignia, 45 Rainbow Rose, 12 Fragment of a Golden Melody 100,000 80 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 24 Lieutenant's Insignia, 60 Rainbow Rose, 20 Fragment of a Golden Melody 120,000

Agate Pyro gemstones come from the Pyro Hypostasis and Pyro Regisvine world bosses, and you may get them from the Primo Geovishap and Matrix of Overseer Network bosses. The Signora weekly boss drops them, and you have a chance of obtaining them from the Azhdaha and Boreal Wolf weekly bosses, though you might end up with other elemental stones. If so, you can transmute stones you don't need or want into Pyro Agate stones at an alchemy table.

The best way to get them for Arlecchino farming is by challenging the Legatus Golem, version 4.6's new world boss. The Golem also drops Arlecchino's boss drop, so it's an easy way to save time.

Insignia items drop from Fatui enemies, so all Skirmishers and the Pyro Agent. Honey Impact lists Cicin Mages as possible Insignia sources as well, though I typically only get them off Skirmishers. You'll find Skirmishers and Pyro Agents around Liyue, in Fontaine's Liffey region near Lumitoile locations, aroud Dragonspine, and in Sumeru's desert.

Several other characters need Gear items, including Charlotte and Wriothesley.

Rainbow Rose grows in southern and eastern Fontaine - the Elynas area, the slopes south of the research lab ruins, and around Marcotte Station..

Fragment of a Golden Melody drops from the Legatus Golem boss, and as of version 4.6, Arlecchino is the only character to use it.

Arlecchino ascension materials totals

Here's what that all adds up to.

1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

18 Recruit's Insignia

30 Sergeant's Insignia

36 Lieutenant's Insignia

46 Fragment of a Golden Melody

168 Rainbow Rose

420,000 Mora

Arlecchino materials for talents

On the talent front, Arlecchino needs these.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Order, 6 Recruit's Insignia 12,500 3 2 Guide to Order, Sergeant's Insignia 17,500 4 Guide to Order, 4 Sergeant's Insignia 25,000 5 6 Guide to Order, 6 Sergeant's Insignia 30,000 6 9 Guide to Order, 9 Sergeant's Insignia 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Order, 4 Lieutenant's Insignia, 1 Fading Candle 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Order, 6 Lieutenant's Insignia, 1 Fading Candle 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Order, 9 Lieutenant's Insignia, 2 Fading Candle 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Order, 12 Lieutenant's Insignia, 2 Fading Candle, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Order books come from the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain in Fontaine on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Chevreuse, Lynette, and Wriothesley use them as well, so bear that in mind if you plan on leveling any of them alongside Arlecchino.

Getting enough resources to level up talents takes a lot of time and effort, but it's worth it for Arlecchino. She's the rare case where leveling all her talents is worth your time, since her charged and normal attacks deal a fair amount of damage while her cooldowns are active.

Arlecchino materials total for talents

Here's what it all adds up to.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Order

6 Recruit's Insignia

6 Fading Candle

21 Guide to Order

22 Sergeant's Insignia

31 Lieutenant's Insignia

38 Philosophies to Order

1,652,500 Mora

