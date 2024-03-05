Genshin Impact Chiori materials list

Head back to Inazuma to start getting all your Genshin Impact Chiori materials in order. The famous fashion designer uses items sources from all around Inazuma's islands, though like most Geo characters, there's a little quirk when it comes to part of her needs.

Chiori uses Geo stones for her main ascension material, but her boss drop comes from a boss that might drop Anemo or Cryo stones - and never Geo. It'll take some extra time to get everything you need, but on the bright side, you can, at least, use those drops for another character.

Our Genshin Impact Chiori materials guide lays out everything you need to take the 5-star Geo character to level 90. If you're just getting started in Genshin Impact, you''ll need to wait awhile before you can get any of Chiori's materials that aren't her boss drop. Genshin won't let you into Inazuma until you're at least AR 30.

Genshin Impact Chiori materials

Chiori materials for ascension

Chiori uses Spectral items and Dendrobium for ascension, along with an item from a boss in Fontaine.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 3 Spectral Husk, 3 Dendrobium 20,000 40 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 15 Spectral Husk, 10 Dendrobium, 2 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia 40,000 50 6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 12 Spectral Heart, 20 Dendrobium, 4 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia 60,000 60 3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 18 Spectral Heart, 30 Dendrobium, 8 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia 80,000 70 6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 12 Spectral Nucleus, 45 Dendrobium, 12 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia 100,000 80 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, 24 Spectral Nucleus, 60 Dendrobium, 20 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia 120,000

Prithiva Topaz Geo stones drop from several world bosses, including the Geo Hypostasis, Golden Wolflord, Ruin Serpent, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and Primo Geovishap. You may also get Geo stones from the Azhdaha and Dominator of Wolves weekly bosses, though they also drop several other elemental stones. There's no convenient way to get Chiori's stones and other items, so your best bet is to try and match your choice to a boss that drops an item for another character - the the Geovishap for Hu Tao, for example, or the Field Generator for Charlotte and Wriothesley.

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia only comes from the Icewind Suite, a boss in eastern Fontaine. You'll want to pick the Dirge of Coppelia boss when the dance organizer asks your preference.

Despite having "Dendro" in the name,Dendrobium is a local specialty in Inazuma that you'll find in central Inazuma, specifically northwest of the Kujou Encampment and around Nazuchi Beach. Our Dendroium locations guide has more information on where to find it.

Spectral items are also only found in Inazuma. They come from most Specters, which you'll primarily find on Seirai and Sangonomiya islands.

Chiori ascension materials total

Here's what all that looks like together.

1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver

6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

9 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk

18 Spectral Husk

30 Spectral Heart

36 Spectral Nucleus

46 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelia

168 Dendrobium

420,000 Mora

Chiori talent materials

Stock up on Specter pieces while you're out and about in Inazuma. You'll need even more of them for Chiori's talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Light, 6 Spectral Husk 12,500 3 2 Guide to Light, 3 Spectral Heart 17,500 4 4 Guide to Light, 4 Spectral Heart 25,000 5 6 Guide to Light, 6 Spectral Heart 30,000 6 9 Guide to Light, 9 Spectral Heart 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Light, 4 Spectral Nucleus, 1 Lightless Silk String 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Light, 6 Spectral Nucleus, 1 Lightless Silk String 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Light, 9 Spectral Nucleus, 2 Lightless Silk String 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Light, 12 Spectral Nucleus, 2 Lightless Silk String, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Light bookscome from the Violet Court Domain in Inazuma on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday/strong>. These talent books also show up as materials for Yae Miko and the Raiden Shogun, so make sure to plan ahead if you want to level up each character.

Lightless Silk String is one of a few possible drops you can get from the All-Devouring Narwhal weekly boss. You might get something else, though you can just transmute it into Silk String at an alchemy table.

Chiori talent materials totals

Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Chiori's talents.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Light

6 Spectral Husk

6 Lightless Silk String

21 Guide to Light

22 Spectral Heart

31 Spectral Nucleus

38 Philosophies of Light

1,652,500 Mora

The high cost of leveling talents and the fact that Chiori shares her materials with several other Inazuma characters means it's best to max out just one or two. Her burst is her best source of damage and has a short cooldown timer, so make that your priority, followed by her skill.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.