Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun materials list for ascension and Talents

Getting all the Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun materials takes you to one of Inazuma's most atmospheric - and underused - islands, with some detours along the way as you stop to challenge every swordsman you meet.

Raiden Shogun is one of just two Inazuma Electro characters to use the Storm Beads boss drop, so there’s not much competition for that material. Several characters use Handguard items and Light talent books, though, including Yae Miko, Ayaka, and Ayato. Make sure to plan ahead if you want to level all of them up, so you don't get caught short.

Our Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun materials list guide lays out everything you need to get the 5-star Electro character powered up. Check out our Raiden Shogun build guide if you're wondering how to kit the almighty shogun out once she's at the right level.

Genshin Impact Cyno materials list

Raiden Shogun materials for ascension

Here's what you need to take Raiden Shogun to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3 Old Handguard, 3 Amakumo Fruit 20,000 40 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 15 Old Handguard, 10 Amakumo Fruit, 2 Storm Beads 40,000 50 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 12 Kageuchi Handguard, 20 Amakumo Fruit, 4 Storm Beads 60,000 60 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 18 Kageuchi Handguard, 30 Amakumo Fruit, 8 Storm Beads 80,000 70 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12 Famed Handguard, 45 Amakumo Fruit, 12 Storm Beads 100,000 80 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 24 Famed Handguard, 60 Amakumo Fruit, 20 Storm Beads 120,000

Vajrada Amethyst Electro gemstones come from several bosses, including the Thunder Manifestation, Electro Regisvine, Primo Geovishap, Millennial Pearl Seahorse, and Bathysmal Vishaps. You might also get them from the Stormterror, Childe, and Azhdaha weekly bosses as wekk. Your best bet for Raiden Shogun is getting them from the Thunder Manifestation.

That's because Thunderclap Fruitcore is a boss drop from the Thunder Manifestation on Inazuma's Seirai Island.

Amakumo Fruit also grows on Seirai Island. Head over to our Amakumo Fruit locations guide for some more detailed help.

Handguard items only come from Nobushi and Kairagi sword figthers, These only show up in Inazuma. Our Handguard location guide points out where to look, and you can also use the Bloom of Revelation challenges to raise your chances of encountering several Nobushi at once. You can also exchange Stardust for guards in the Paimon's Bargains section of the in-game shop, which is a much easier way to get the items.

Raiden Shogun ascension material totals

This is what all those items amount to.

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

46 Storm Beads

168 Amakumo Fruit

420,000 Mora

Raiden Shogun materials for talents

You'll need more scrolls to level up Raiden Shogun's talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Light, 6 Old Handguard 12,500 3 2 Guide to Light, 3 Kageuchi Handguard 17,500 4 4 Guide to Light, 4 Kageuchi Handguard 25,000 5 6 Guide to Light, 6 Kageuchi Handguard 30,000 6 9 Guide to Light, 9 Kageuchi Handguard 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Light, 4 Famed Handguard, 1 Molten Moment 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Light, 6 Famed Handguard, 1 Molten Moment 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Light, 9 Famed Handguard, 2 Molten Moment 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Light, 12 Famed Handguard, 2 Molten Moment, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Light books come from the Violet Court Domain in Inazuma on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Molten Moment item is a boss drop from the weekly La Signora boss in the Shogun's palace in Inazuma City. If you end up with a drop that you don't need, take it to an alchemy table, where you can transform it into the right one.

Crowns of Insight are rare, so think carefully before deciding to upgrade Raiden Shogun's talents all the way. Her burst and elemental skill are the most important, so focus your materials on those two first.

Raiden Shogun talent materials total

Here's how that looks for one talent.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Light

6 Old Handguard

6 Molten Moment

21 Guide to Light

22 Kageuchi Handguard

31 Famed Handguard

38 Philosophies of Light

1,652,500 Mora

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.