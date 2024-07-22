Genshin Impact Navia builds and teams

A good Genshin Impact Navia build is something you can put together even without the 5-star Geo character’s signature weapon, and her teams are even easier to create. Navia is a fantastic attacker who works as a sub-DPS or a main DPS, depending on your party needs, and all you need to make her skills shine is a few extra elements floating around.

Our Genshin Impact Navia build guide breaks down the best Navia builds and recommends some Navia teams to help get you started.

While you’re out and about in Teyvat, make sure to grab Navia’s materials so you can level her up quickly.

Genshin Impact Navia build

Genshin Impact Navia kit

Navia’s normal and charged attacks have high multipliers – just slightly lower than Eula’s – but her talents are the most important parts of her kit. Navia’s skill, Ceremonial Crystalshot, turns her umbrella into a shotgun that fires Geo fragments at enemies. You can hold it to aim or fire it off right in front of you, but the damage stays the same regardless. Navia fires five fragments to start with, but she gains Crystal Shrapnel charges when she collects Geo crystals, created from Crystallization reactions when Geo meets Hydro, Electro, Pyro, or Cro. Each charge increases the number of fragments by two for a total of 11, which, combined with critical damage modifiers, means Navia can deal exceptionally high amounts of damage.

Navia’s skill has two charges and a fairly short cooldown, but ideally, you’d want to collect more Geo crystals before firing off the second charge. Using the skill with no Crystal Shrapnel charges is decent for finishing weaker enemies off, but the real damage comes from stacking Shrapnel.

As The Sunlit Sky’s Singing Salute is Navia’s burst, and it sees Navia call for a Geo bombardment from her clan’s flagship. It lasts for 12 seconds and deals moderate Geo damage, and each hit gives Navia one stack of Crystal Shrapnel. The skill applies Geo in a broad area, making it easy to trigger crystallize reactions multiple times. Naturally, you need Navia’s skill usable to get the most out of her burst, so make sure to time your talent use.

Navia’s passive talents complement her playstyle without changing how you play much. Undisclosed Distribution Channels, her second passive, infuses her normal and charged attacks with Geo and buffs their damage by 40 percent for four seconds after she uses her skill. Four seconds isn’t long, but it’s enough reason to keep Navia on the field for a bit. Her final passive is Mutual Assistance Network, which increases Navia’s attack by 20 percent when Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo characters are in the party. The effect only stacks twice, so you’ve got a free slot for your fourth character.

Genshin Impact Navia weapon

Navia’s signature weapon Verdict is, unsurprisingly, the one best suited to her kit. Its secondary stat increases the equipping character’s critical hit rate – a perfect complement for Navia’s critical damage bonus stat – and the passive skill is even more useful for Navia. It increases the equipping character’s attack by 20 percent, and when any party member picks up a crystallize shard, the character with Verdict gets a stack of Seal. They can carry two at once, and each increases their elemental skill damage by 18 percent.

It’s an excellent choice if you have it, but it’s not the only one. I’ve had brilliant success with Sacrifical Greatsword. Its secondary stat increases the user’s energy recharge, so you can fire off her burst more often and spread Geo without having another Geo character on the team. It also gives you a high chance of resetting your skill’s cooldown when you land a critical hit, which Navia will do frequently.

Serpent Spine is another strong choice, and one you can pick yourself if you purchase the battle pass and reach tier 30. Its secondary stat buffs the user’s critical hit rate, and the passive skill increases how much damage the user deals – and takes – while they’re on field. Tidal Shadow is an excellent F2P option if you have a healer on your team, which you probably will anyway. When the equipping character receives healing, their attack increases by 24 percent for eight seconds – simple, but effective.

Genshin Impact Navia Artifacts

Navia only has one Artifact set that suits her well: Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Wood. It comes from the Waterfall Wen Domain in Fontaine’s Morte region.

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 18 percent

Four-piece effect: The equipping character gains a 20 percent Geo damage boost for 10 seconds after using an elemental skill. If a shield created by a Crystallize reaction is active, the Geo damage bonus increases by 150 percent, but the buff vanishes one second after the shield dissipates

Navia’s skill cooldown lasts nine seconds, so with good planning and skill rotation, you can get the Artifact buff for both charges. If you want an easier rotation without worrying about timing, you could mix two pieces of Whispers with two pieces of Golden Troupe, the latter of which buffs elemental skill damage by 20 percent.

If you’re early in the game, you still have a few solid choices for Navia. My top pick is:

Two-piece Berserker : Raises critical hit rate by 12 percent

: Raises critical hit rate by 12 percent Two-piece Gladiator’s Will: Raises attack by 18 percent

Both sets are easy to obtain early in the game, and while the buffs are lower than what the Whispers set offers, you can still raise Navia’s important stats a bit before you venture to Fontaine to get the better set.

Genshin Impact Navia stats

Crit damage is Navia’s bonus stat, so she benefits a lot from having extra crit rate and, if you can swing it, even more crit damage. Stacking as much attack as you can get on her is also a solid idea, though Geo damage works as well if you have it.

Sands: Attack

Goblet: Geo damage or attack

Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage

All of those are ideal for Navia’s substats, though if you’re not using the Sacrificial Greatsword or a sword with energy recharge, getting some energy recharge in the mix is a smart move. Navia’s burst has a comparatively low cost, so you don’t need too much to make it work.

Genshin Impact Navia teams

Navia’s third passive talent gives you an automatic 40 percent attack buff if you have two characters with either Cryo, Hydro, Pyro, or Electro elemental alignments, so the ideal party would include at least one of those to get part of the buff – ideally both. She also benefits from someone who can apply Geo, so she stacks Crystal charges without having to use her burst or fire off one of her skill uses.

You’re looking for something like this:

Navia

Raiden Shogun or Fischl

Yelan, Barbara, Nilou, or Xingqiu

Ningguang or Gorou

The Electro and Hydro characters can apply their elements without being on the field, which makes setting up Crystallize reactions a breeze. Charlotte or Diona work as Cryo substitutes if you want to swap Hydro or Electro for that element, since both can apply Cryo reliably well.

Ningguang is the best choice for triggering Crystallize, since her basic attacks are Geo-aligned, and her Jade Screen skill buffs Geo damage when a Geo character walks through it. Gorou’s skill provides more buffs and boosts defense as well – handy, if you’re having trouble keeping everyone’s HP up – though he’s mainly meant for.

A free-to-play team could include:

Navia

Xiangling

Barbara or Lisa

Dendro Traveler

Dendro and Geo have no reactions, but the Dendro Traveler works well with the party’s other elements. They also have the added double bonus of taking the pressure off Navia and keeping damage up while Xiangling is off-burst. Geo Traveler is an option, but their cooldowns are too long to be particularly useful.

Barbara or Lisa are here to apply elements Navia can use to trigger Crystallize. You’ll need her burst more in this team than others, so consider getting more energy recharge on her.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.