Finding the best Genshin Impact Sethos build is a bit more challenging than, say, putting together Clorinde’s build. Genshin Impact’s 4-star Sumeru archer has a complex, unique kit, and most of the currently available bows don't cover everything he needs. You'll have to get a bit creative, but on the bright side, that means you have more options than usual.

Our Genshin Impact Sethos build lays out Sethos’ best weapons and Artifacts and what you need to take him to level 90.

Genshin Impact Sethos build and materials

Genshin Impact Sethos: Best weapons

You need to balance a few stats to get the most from Sethos. He needs elemental mastery, since all his attacks scale on that in true Sumeru fashion, and the way his second-level charge attacks work means he uses a lot of energy. Pretty much all of Sethos’ damage comes from his charged attacks, so any bow that buffs those hits is worth considering as well.

Sethos doesn’t have a signature weapon of his own, as a 4-star character, but HoYoverse is adding a limited-time event weapon that suits him perfectly: Cloudforged. It has elemental mastery as its secondary stat, and when the equipping character’s energy decreases – which will happen a lot with Sethos – they get another elemental mastery buff. Like other event weapons, if you play the event and obtain all its rewards, you’ll walk away with all the refinement materials to max out the bow’s stat buffs.

On the 5-star side, you could do much worse than Tighnari’s bow, Hunter’s Path. It increases the user’s critical hit rate and elemental damage, and after they use one charged attack, it buffs the next charged attacks by at least 160 percent of the equipping character’s elemental mastery – either the next 12 charged attacks or until 10 seconds pass.

If you have a spare Elegy for the End, consider giving Sethos that one instead. Its energy recharge secondary stat ensures you’ll rarely be out of fuel, while the bow’s passive increases elemental mastery by at least 60 and and then by a further 100 once you activate its special effect, which happens when you use elemental skills and bursts.

The 4-star Favonius Warbow is also a strong choice thanks to its energy recharge secondary stat and a passive that creates extra energy particles when you land a critical hit, though it doesn’t offer any other buffs. The battle pass bow Scion of the Blazing Sun has a bit more to offer. It raises the user’s crit rate and applies the Heartsearer effect when you use a charged attack, which increases the damage affected enemies take when you use charged attacks.

Genshin Impact Sethos F2P weapon

F2P players have a slightly tougher time picking a weapon for Sethos. Prototype Crescent comes with some nice attack buffs, but you need to aim very carefully to actually activate them. Your best bet for a 4-star weapon is going to be King's Squire, which buffs the user's attack and gives them a decent elemental mastery increase as well.

You could also opt for the 3-star Slingshot bow, which grants a sizeable power buff to charged shots if they hit enemies within 0.3 seconds of being fired, or the easier-to-manage Messenger, which deals damage equal to 100-200 percent of your attack as critical hit damage when you target a weak spot.

Genshin Impact Sethos: Best Artifacts

You’ve got two spotlight choices for Sethos’ best Artifact sets and one niche option if you want to do things a bit differently. The first is Wanderer’s Troupe.

2-piece effect: Increases elemental mastery by 80

4-piece effect: Increases charged attack damage by 35 percent if you use a catalyst or bow

This set gives Sethos a bit of everything he needs, and since you can get it from weekly boss drops, it’s a pretty easy one to put together in most cases.

The second choice is Gilded Dreams, though it has the caveat of requiring certain team setups.

2-piece effect: Increases elemental mastery by 80

4-piece effect: For eight seconds after triggering an elemental reaction, the equipping character this will obtain’s stats increase depending on the elemental types of his party members. Attack increases by 14 percent for each ally of the same element, and elemental mastery by 50 for each member of a different element. These effects stack, and the buffs can happen once every eight seconds.

You could mix the two-piece effect for each if you just want mastery buffs, or if you plan on using Sethos to trigger Electro reactions, you may want to consider Thundering Fury.

2-piece effect: Increases Electro damage by 15 percent

4-piece effect: Overload, Electro-Charged, Hyperbloom, and Superconduct damage increases by 40 percent, while Aggravate damage increases by 20 percent. Skill cooldown decreases by one second when an Electro reaction triggers

Sethos needs high elemental mastery for his kit to work effectively anyway, so while you’d need to focus on Artifact stats and your weapon to get it with this set, your Electro reactions will deal a hefty amount of damage when Sethos triggers them, especially if Dendro reactions are mixed in.

Genshin Impact Sethos: Best stats

You can probably guess the best Artifact stats for Sethos by now in general. He needs elemental mastery above all else, along with energy recharge and, to a lesser extent, attack, crit rate and crit damage, and Electro damage. Here’s how that looks broken down:

Sands: Elemental mastery

Goblet: Electro damage or elemental mastery (depends on if you get EM from your weapon)

Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage

Try getting energy recharge in your substats, along with extra elemental damage, crit rate and crit damage, and elemental mastery, in that order.

Genshin Impact Sethos materials for ascension

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3 Faded Red Satin, 3 Trishiraite 20,000 40 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 15 Faded Red Satin, 10 Trishiraite, 2 Cloudseam Scale 40,000 50 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 12 Trimmed Red Silk, 20 Trishiraite, 4 Cloudseam Scale 60,000 60 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 18 Trimmed Red Silk, 30 Trishiraite, 8 Cloudseam Scale 80,000 70 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12 Rich Red Brocade, 45 Trishiraite, 12 Cloudseam Scale 100,000 80 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 24 Rich Red Brocade, 60 Trishiraite, 20 Cloudseam Scale 120,000

You’re headed back to Sumeru for Sethos’ materials. Expect to fight plenty of Eremites for their sashes, and head to the oasis for a rare stone no one else uses. His boss drop is a bit unusual, though.

Vajrada Amethyst Electro stones come from several world bosses, including the Electro Hypostasis, Electro Regisvine, Thunder Manifestation, and the Vishap bosses. There’s no easy choice for getting Sethos’ stones, since his boss drops Anemoe and Cryo. If you’re leveling another Electro character, consider going for the boss that drops their mats. If not, just pick the one you can clear the fastest.

Cloudseam Scale drops from the Solitary Suanni boss in Liyue’s Chenyu Vale region. Xianyun and Gaming use it as well, so bear that in mind if you’re leveling them along with Sethos.

Red Satin items drop from Eremite enemies, who you can find in a few places around the Sumeru rainforest, but are more common in the desert area.

Finally is Trishiraite, a stone you can find in the desert west of Vourukasha Oasis. These look like regular mineral nodes and aren't the giant slabs of red stone you'll see scattered around the area

Genshin Impact Sethos materials total

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

18 Faded Red Satin

30 Trimmed Red Silk

36 Rich Red Brocade

46 Cloudseam Scale

168 Trishiraite

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Sethos materials for Talents

Stock up on Satin items, as you’ll need a lot more for Sethos’ Talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Praxis, 6 Faded Red Satin 12,500 3 2 Guide to Praxis, 3 Trimmed Red Silk 17,500 4 4 Guide to Praxis, 4 Trimmed Red Silk 25,000 5 6 Guide to Praxis, 6 Trimmed Red Silk 30,000 6 9 Guide to Praxis, 9 Trimmed Red Silk 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Praxis, 4 Rich Red Brocade, 1 Daka's Bell 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Praxis, 6 Rich Red Brocade, 1 Daka's Bell 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Praxis, 9 Rich Red Brocade, 2 Daka's Bell 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Praxis, 12 Rich Red Brocade, 2 Daka's Bell, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Praxis books come from Sumeru's Steeple of Ignorance domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, and you might get Daka's Bell as one of the drops from the Shouki no Kami weekly boss. You can access that boss via the adventurer's handbook even if you haven't reached Sumeru yet, and if you get something other than Daka's Bell, use a solvent item at any alchemy table to transmute it into Daka's bell.

Genshin Impact Sethos Talent materials total

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Praxis

6 Faded Red Satin

6 Lightless Mass

21 Guide to Praxis

22 Trimmed Red Silk

31 Rich Red Brocade

38 Philosophies of Praxis

1,652,500 Mora

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.