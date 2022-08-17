The best Genshin Impact Tighnari build - Tighnari weapons, artifacts, and F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Tighnari build shines a spotlight on one of the first new Dendro characters in HoYoverse’s action-RPG and rewards you for paying attention to elemental reactions. What Tighnari lacks in brute strength, he makes up for with Dendro power and a unique charged shot. And if your luck doesn’t hold out for the 3.0 banner, never fear. Tighnari isn’t going anywhere.

When is the Tighnari banner release date?

Tighnari’s banner release date is August 23, or August 24 depending on your time zone. It’s called Viridescent Vigil and features the four-star Dendro character Collei as well. Tighnari’s banner is part of another dual Wish event, with Zhongli running on the second banner once again. The same four-star characters will appear on both, though HoYoverse hasn’t said who the other two four-star characters will be.

Version 3.0 runs for five weeks instead of the usual six. We assume that means Tighnari’s banner will last for two and a half weeks, though HoYoverse also hasn’t touched on banner run times yet.

Bear in mind that Tighnari is moving to the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation, as well. Your chances of pulling him there are lower than on his own banner, but the possibility still exists that you can get him after the banner ends.

Is Tighnari a DPS character?

Yes, Tighnari is primarily a Dendro DPS character, one who revolves around dealing Dendro damage and triggering reactions. Tighnari’s secondary stat is Dendro damage, his skill deals Dendro damage and distracts enemies, and his burst fires half a dozen or more Dendro arrow shafts that track enemies and generate smaller shafts that deal additional Dendro damage.

Like Yoimiya, his charged attack also has two levels, and at the second level, his shots fire extra Dendro shafts.

Tighnari’s base attack is rather low for a five-star character at 20, but his passive talent Scholarly Blade boosts his charged attack and burst damage based on elemental mastery.

In short, you’ll be building Tighnari with Dendro and elemental mastery in mind, using him to set off reactions with his charged attack and elemental burst.

Should I pull for Tighnari?

Despite Tighnari's impressive potential as an elemental DPS, he isn't strictly necessary if you're up to date with Genshin Impact. The Graven Innocence event will reward you with Collei for free. She isn't as strong as Tighnari, but she is, at least, able to help your party take advantage of Dendro.

If you're not up to date, though, it might be best to go ahead and try. It likely won't be until Genshin 3.2 that another Dendro character turns up, and if you miss Graven Innocence, you have to rely on the permanent banner for Collei, as well as Tighnari.

What is the best Genshin Impact Tighnari build?

Given Tighnari’s low attack, high Dendro stat, and benefits from elemental mastery, your best bet is focusing on charged attacks and elemental damage.

Best Tighnari weapon - Hunter’s Path

The new five-star bow Hunter’s Path is Tighnari’s best weapon. The secondary stat raises critical rate, which admittedly isn’t the most useful since Tighnari has flat critical rate and damage stats. The passive skill is what makes this one so potent, though.

It boosts all elemental damage by 12 percent, and after you hit a foe with a charged attack, the user’s charged attack damage increases by 160 percent of their elemental mastery. The effect lasts for 12 charged shots or 10 seconds, whichever comes first. Time it with Tighnari’s elemental skill, which drastically shortens the the time it takes to charge a shot, and that’s some impressive damage potential.

If you don’t really want to try for the bunny boy and the bow, there are some solid alternatives to pick from. Elegy for the End provides a hefty Elemental Mastery buff initially and a secondary buff once you gather four Sigil of Remembrance in combat. Amos’ Bow, usually considered ideal for Ganyu builds, is also a strong fit. It boosts attack with its secondary stat, and the passive skill raises normal and charged damage by 12 percent, with incremental increases the longer the arrow is in the air.

For four-star options, we recommend The Stringless. It’s one of the only bows to have elemental mastery as its secondary stat, and the passive skill increases elemental skill and burst power.

Best Tighnari artifacts – Gilded Dreams

For a Tighnari built around elemental mastery, Gilded Dreams should be your artifact set of choice.

Two-piece effect: Elemental mastery +80

Four-piece effect: After triggering an Elemental Reaction, attack increases by 14 percent for each party member whose elemental type is the same as the equipping character, and elemental mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different elemental type

This is an ideal way to get the 60 percent damage increase for Tighnari’s burst and charged attack that the passive talent Scholarly Blade offers, and it makes Tighnari’s reactions more devastating in general.

Elemental mastery gains start dropping off at around 600 mastery, so you can prioritize other artifact stats if your Tighnari is approaching that cutoff point. Elemental damage and energy recharge are useful stats to aim for, or even defense, since Tighnari’s base defense is rather low.

If you want something more straightforward, mix the two-piece Gilden Dreams set with two pieces of Deepwood Memories, which increases Dendro damage by 15 percent.

What is the best Genshin Impact Tighnari F2P build?

Tighnari has a viable F2P option that should work just about as well as the paid options.

Tighnari F2P weapon – King’s Squire

King’s Squire is a new Sumeru weapon forged with a new billet item. Attack is its secondary stat, and the passive skill raises elemental mastery by 60 after the user uses an elemental skill or burst. HoYoverse hasn’t said how to get Sumeru billet items yet, though some rumors suggest you can trade existing billets for Sumeru ones. If there’s no new weekly boss in Genshin 3.0, you can just keep farming the existing bosses and exchange the rewards for what you want.

Tighnari F2P artifacts – Gilded Dreams

The artifact choices are the same here as for the paid build, though you may want to focus a bit more on elemental mastery for your artifact stats.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.