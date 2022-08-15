What is the the Genshin Impact 3.0 release date?

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is nearly here! Following last weekend’s reveal stream for the massive update, we’ve gotten a brand new trailer, new details on what’s coming, a defined glimpse at what banners are coming, and most importantly a release date! With this, we now know there’s not much longer to wait until we can jump into some new content!

As such, we’ve written this quick guide on the Genshin Impact version 3.0 release date, as well as what we can expect from the update.

What is the Genshin Impact version 3.0 release date?

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is releasing Wednesday August 24.

We don’t currently know the exact time, but it usually launches very early in the morning for European players and in the late evening for US players. We’ll report on exact timings when they are announced later down the line!

What is coming in Genshin Impact 3.0

In Genshin Impact version 3.0, we’re headed to a new zone called Sumeru where the Dendro Archon is in charge. Here, we’ll be able to experience new archon quests as the overall narrative of Genshin Impact progresses, as well as meet new characters including Tignari, Dori, and Collei.

With this new zone, there’s obviously going to be a vast amount of new content to work through. Side quests, new materials, weapons, artefacts, and Denrolocus will be available to collect. New puzzles to complete, new enemies to fight. Your typical massive expansion, as opposed to the usual smaller updates we’ve seen over the past few months.

There are also going to be a range of new events on launch that you’ll be able to complete while progressing through the new story quests. Side-events like Fayz trails, Tablet Analytics, Graven innocence and more will provide a stream of upgrade materials, mora, primo gems, and more.

That wraps up our guide on Genshin Impact 3.0's release date!