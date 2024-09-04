He might be a Scion of the Canopy, but finding your Kinich materials in Genshin Impact takes you across northern Natlan and underground. Kinich uses a cluster of items you'll find in the Sulfurous Vein area, along with Saurian items and a little something the Yumkasaur world boss drops - convenient, seeing as the Yumkasaur also drops Dendro stones.

Our Genshin Impact Kinich materials list lays out everything the 5-star Natlan character needs to hit level 90 and max out his talents.

Kinich materials for ascension

Kinich uses items you've likely gathered already during your trips around Natlan in version 5.0, along with a boss drop he shares with Kachina.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3 Juvenile Fang, 3 Saurian Claw Succulent 20,000 40 3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 15 Juvenile Fang, 10 Saurian Claw Succulent, 2 Overripe Flamegranate 40,000 50 6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 12 Seasoned Fang, 20 Saurian Claw Succulent, 4 Overripe Flamegranate 60,000 60 3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 18 Seasoned Fang, 30 Saurian Claw Succulent, 8 Overripe Flamegranate 80,000 70 6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12 Tyrant's Fang, 45 Saurian Claw Succulent, 12 Overripe Flamegranate 100,000 80 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 24 Tyrant's Fang, 60 Saurian Claw Succulent, 20 Overripe Flamegranate 120,000

Nagadus Emerald Dendro gemstones come from the Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal bosses and the Guardian of Apep's Oasis weekly boss. However, the best place to get them for Kinich is from the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King world boss in central Natlan. The Yumkasaur also drops Kinich's boss item, the Overripe Flamegranate, so you're knocking two mats out in one go.

Juvenile Fang, Seasoned Fang, and Tyrant's Fang

drop from any of the Saurian enemies you run across in Natlan. You'll find plenty if you're farming Quenepa Berry for Kachina , though they're essentially the Hilichurls of Natlan and aren't tough to track down. Use the in-game enemy tracker if you're having trouble finding them, though.

Saurian Claw Succulent is a Natlan local speciality that only grows in northern Natlan, around the Children of Echoes settlement and Sulfurous Vein area.

Kinich ascension materials total

Here's what that all those Kinich mats add up to.

1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk

18 Juvenila Fang

30 Seasoned Fang

36 Tyrant's Fang

46 Overripe Flamegranate

168 Saurian Claw Succulent

420,000 Mora

Kinich talent materials

Kinich uses more fangs for his talents, so plan on beating up plenty of innocent Saurians as you travel around Natlan.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Kindling, 6 Juvenile Fang 12,500 3 2 Guide to Kindling, 3 Seasoned Fang 17,500 4 4 Guide to Kindling, 4 Seasoned Fang 25,000 5 6 Guide to Kindling, 6 Seasoned Fang 30,000 6 9 Guide to Kindling, 9 Seasoned Fang 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Kindling, 4 Tyrant's Fang, 1 Denial and Judgment 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Kindling, 6 Tyrant's Fang, 1 Denial and Judgment 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Kindling, 9 Tyrant's Fang, 2 Denial and Judgment 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Kindling, 12 Tyrant's Fang, 2 Denial and Judgment, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Kindling books come from the Blazing Ruins domain in Natlan on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Arlecchino weekly boss may drop Denial and Judgment, though you might end up with a different talent items instead. If so, you can transmute it into Denial and Judgment at an alchemy table.

Kinich talent materials total

If you want to fully level one of Kinich's talents, here's what it'll cost:

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Kindling

6 Juvenile Fang

6 Denial and Judgment

21 Guide to Kindling

22 Seasoned Fang

31 Tyrant's Fang

38 Philosophies of Kindling

1,652,500 Mora

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.