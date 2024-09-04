Genshin Impact Kinich materials list
Succulents, Saurians, and super fruit
He might be a Scion of the Canopy, but finding your Kinich materials in Genshin Impact takes you across northern Natlan and underground. Kinich uses a cluster of items you'll find in the Sulfurous Vein area, along with Saurian items and a little something the Yumkasaur world boss drops - convenient, seeing as the Yumkasaur also drops Dendro stones.
Our Genshin Impact Kinich materials list lays out everything the 5-star Natlan character needs to hit level 90 and max out his talents.
Kinich materials for ascension
Kinich uses items you've likely gathered already during your trips around Natlan in version 5.0, along with a boss drop he shares with Kachina.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3 Juvenile Fang, 3 Saurian Claw Succulent
|20,000
|40
|3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 15 Juvenile Fang, 10 Saurian Claw Succulent, 2 Overripe Flamegranate
|40,000
|50
|6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 12 Seasoned Fang, 20 Saurian Claw Succulent, 4 Overripe Flamegranate
|60,000
|60
|3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 18 Seasoned Fang, 30 Saurian Claw Succulent, 8 Overripe Flamegranate
|80,000
|70
|6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12 Tyrant's Fang, 45 Saurian Claw Succulent, 12 Overripe Flamegranate
|100,000
|80
|6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 24 Tyrant's Fang, 60 Saurian Claw Succulent, 20 Overripe Flamegranate
|120,000
Nagadus Emerald Dendro gemstones come from the Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal bosses and the Guardian of Apep's Oasis weekly boss. However, the best place to get them for Kinich is from the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King world boss in central Natlan. The Yumkasaur also drops Kinich's boss item, the Overripe Flamegranate, so you're knocking two mats out in one go.
Juvenile Fang, Seasoned Fang, and Tyrant's Fangdrop from any of the Saurian enemies you run across in Natlan. You'll find plenty if you're farming Quenepa Berry for Kachina, though they're essentially the Hilichurls of Natlan and aren't tough to track down. Use the in-game enemy tracker if you're having trouble finding them, though.
Saurian Claw Succulent is a Natlan local speciality that only grows in northern Natlan, around the Children of Echoes settlement and Sulfurous Vein area.
Kinich ascension materials total
Here's what that all those Kinich mats add up to.
- 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver
- 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone
- 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment
- 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk
- 18 Juvenila Fang
- 30 Seasoned Fang
- 36 Tyrant's Fang
- 46 Overripe Flamegranate
- 168 Saurian Claw Succulent
- 420,000 Mora
Kinich talent materials
Kinich uses more fangs for his talents, so plan on beating up plenty of innocent Saurians as you travel around Natlan.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Kindling, 6 Juvenile Fang
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Kindling, 3 Seasoned Fang
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Kindling, 4 Seasoned Fang
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Kindling, 6 Seasoned Fang
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Kindling, 9 Seasoned Fang
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Kindling, 4 Tyrant's Fang, 1 Denial and Judgment
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Kindling, 6 Tyrant's Fang, 1 Denial and Judgment
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Kindling, 9 Tyrant's Fang, 2 Denial and Judgment
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Kindling, 12 Tyrant's Fang, 2 Denial and Judgment, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Kindling books come from the Blazing Ruins domain in Natlan on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Arlecchino weekly boss may drop Denial and Judgment, though you might end up with a different talent items instead. If so, you can transmute it into Denial and Judgment at an alchemy table.
Kinich talent materials total
If you want to fully level one of Kinich's talents, here's what it'll cost:
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Kindling
- 6 Juvenile Fang
- 6 Denial and Judgment
- 21 Guide to Kindling
- 22 Seasoned Fang
- 31 Tyrant's Fang
- 38 Philosophies of Kindling
- 1,652,500 Mora
If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.