Genshin Impact version 5.0 launches August 28 with a new continent, characters, cute traversal mechanics

Genshin Impact version 5.0 - the next major update set to bring a new region to the game - will release worldwide on August 29. In addition, new characters as well as an archon quest, events, and slick new traversal abilities are coming too for players who jump into the new content.

Genshin Impact players will be able to meet and interact with various tribes that reside in the new nation of Natlan, and proceed the overarching narrative of HoYoverse's biggest game. Version 5.0, like all major version changes before it, will be the kick-off point for months of additional updates fleshing out the region and the stories of the new characters introduced with it.

This new update is also launching with three new characters, all available through in-game banners. These include the five star Mualani, four star Kachina, and five star Kinich. These characters will be spread across two phases, so hopefully you've been saving up your rolls for these three - they'll be thrown back into the character vault for a while after their banner phases out.

As for those traversal abilities, they take the form of various Saurin forms which you'll unlock through progressing the main story. These saurin forms are the Tepetlisauras who can burrow underground and scale cliffs, the Yumkasauras who can reach high-up areas and set off explosions, and the Koholasauras who can quickly navigate water and perilous phlogiston liquid. All very important, and cute looking too.

Alongside this is a variety of limited-time events, a returning player reward to tempt you back, new weapons, and a more challenging world level. In addition, there is a change coming to the artifact system that should let you better forge aquired artifacts with the stats you desire.

To jump into all of this nice new content, you'll need an Adventure Rank of at least 28. If you're past that, then you've got nothing to worry about! Just mark you calenders and get ready to hop in later this month.

