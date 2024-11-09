Genshin Impact 5.2 banners feature Chasca, a rootin'-tootin' elemental gunslinger, and Ororon the broody emo man

The Genshin Impact 5.2 banners carry on Natlan’s pattern of disrupting how Genshin works, with a new 5-star Anemo character who can use other elements and trigger Swirl alone. There’s also Ororon, the brooding emo man and the Traveler’s friend in the Night-Wind Clan. He’s got good reason to brood, to be fair, seeing as folks told him his soul was damaged his entire life and he wanted to die. Y’know, normal things.

Two Fontaine friends are coming back as well, and there’s also a Geo Archon who wants to say hi.

We’ve broken down the Genshin Impact 5.2 banners below and what to expect from newcomers Chasca and Ororon. If you're wondering what else HoYoverse has in store, check out our Genshin Impact 5.2 overview.

Genshin Impact 5.2 Banners – Chasca and Phase One

The first round of Genshin 5.2 banners goes live on Nov. 20, 2024, with the start of the new version update. Headlining the first round of banners is Chasca, a 5-star Anemo character whose Nightsoul traversal mechanic lets her float on air. She seems like Wanderer with a shotgun at first glance, but her unique talents set her apart. Depending on the elemental composition of your party, Chasca’s skill and burst will fire bullets matching those elements, which means Chasca can trigger Swirl without even having to go off-field.

Joining her in the second 5-star banner is Lyney, the Pyro bowman from Fontaine. Lyney is an excellent addition to any team, so long as he’s paired with a healer. His charged shots deal heavy damage and deplete his HP to give him Prop stacks. Using his skill clears the stacks and deals even more Pyro damage, but if his HP is too low, he won’t generate Props. Use him with someone like Barbara or Kuki Shinobu to keep his HP maxed out while firing off charged attacks.

Ororon is one of the 4-star characters on both banners. He’s an Electro archer who creates projectiles that bounce between enemies, and he also has a taunt ability that attracts enemies to a specific point, not unlike Mona’s projection.

As ever, HoYoverse hasn’t announced who the other 4-star characters are.

Genshin Impact 5.2 Banners – Phase Two

The second round of Genshin 5.2 banners brings back two powerful 5-star characters from years gone by. Neuvillette, a 5-star Hydro catalyst user, is one, and Zhongli, Geo Archon and 5-star polearm user, is the second. Neuvillette’s kit also centers on charged attacks, where he generates and consumes droplets that speed his slow charge animation up. The attack reduces his HP, then the droplets restore it. He’s a perfect fit for Furina, if you have her.

Zhongli is Genshin’s best shield generator, with a near-impenetrable shield and an ultimate attack that petrifies all nearby foes. There’s no word yet on any of the 4-star characters joining these banners.

As always, HoYoverse will run weapon banners – Epitome Invocation – featuring a selection of 4-star weapons with slightly increased drop rates and two 5-star weapons, one for each of the featured 5-star characters. Also as always, the chances of getting these signature weapons is exceptionally low. The 50/50 system that means missing the featured character once guarantees you getting them the next time doesn’t apply to weapons. You could potentially get the wrong once twice and only then be guaranteed the next drop. That’s a lot of Primogems, so it’s definitely worth exploring other weapon alternatives.

If you're after some free Primogems before Genshin 5.2's release date, head over to our Genshin Impact promo codes page to get the latest.