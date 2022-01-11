Genshin Impact best Zhongli build and Zhongli F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Zhongli build turns the head of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor into a unique and vital party member for any setup.

Zhongli is equal parts sub-DPS, support king, and even healer, thanks to last year's much-needed tweaks to how he functions. Despite the wide range of possibilities, his builds revolve mostly around one specific talent.

When is the Zhongli rerun?

Zhongli has popped up a few times since he first debuted at the end of 2020, and the latest Zhongli rerun goes live January 25 as part of the version 2.4 update. His banner is another double wish, with Ganyu running in a separate banner alongside him. Both are joined by Beidou, Xingqiu, and Yanfei as the four-star characters.

Is Zhongli a DPS character?

Sort of, but he’s mostly a support character designed to provide shields and create Reactions. He has low attack for a five-star character and relies almost exclusively on his Skill and Burst for utility. The former creates a construct that deals Geo damage in a pulse and generates a shield, while the latter drops a meteor on the field and temporarily petrifies enemies.

What are the Zhongli materials?

Zhongli materials for leveling up include the Basalt Pillar from the Geo Hypostasis, slime items, and Cor Lapis. For talents, you’ll need Gold-series books, more slime materials, and Tusk of Monoceros Cerei, which only comes from the Liyue final boss.

What is the best Genshin Impact Zhongli build?

The best Zhongli build for DPS focuses on his last passive talent, Dominance of Earth. It scales his attack based on HP, and higher HP also helps bolster the strength of Zhongli’s Jade Shield, so everyone wins.

What is the best Zhongli weapon?

For a DPS Zhongli, the best choice is the Staff of Homa. Its secondary stat increases critical damage, but the passive skill boosts HP by 20-40% and buffs attack by 0.8% of the user’s HP. The effect increases slightly if the user’s HP is less than 50%, and Zhongli’s shields make him a safe bet for getting that increase without dying on the field.

What are the best Zhongli Artifacts?

Even with these attack boosts, you’ll get the most out of Zhongli with his Elemental Skill and Burst. We recommend the Archaic Petra and Noblesse Oblige sets for those.

2-piece Archaic Petra: Increases Geo damage by 15% 2-piece Noblesse Oblige: Increases Elemental Burst damage by 20%

Increasing Geo damage is important since Zhongli’s Skill creates a construct that deals additional Geo damage in a pulse. If you have other constructs on the field, such as Ningguang’s Jade Screen, it resonates with them and deals additional damage to a wider area.

You can build Zhongli around shields and boost his attack further with Retracing Bolide, but you’re better off using him as support DPS and leaving the heavy hitting to a main DPS, such as Xiao or Ganyu.

What is the best Zhongli F2P build?

Zhongli’s F2P build is similar to his paid build, though with a slightly greater emphasis on his Elemental abilities.

Best Zhongli F2P weapon

We recommend Prototype Starglitter for Zhongli’s F2P weapon. It’s slightly weaker than other polearms, but your normal and charged attacks still get a slight boost. It offers a 10% Energy Recharge increase (up to 45% at the highest level) with a passive skill that enhances normal and charged attack by 8-12% after you use an Elemental Skill, a boon that stacks twice.

Best Zhongli Artifacts for F2P

The Artifact sets will stay the same for this build, so 2-piece Archaic Petra and 2-piece Noblesse Oblige. If you want to lean into the Jade Shield’s healing abilities a bit more, consider swapping Noblesse Oblige for the Adventurer set to get an HP boost.

What is the best Zhongli party comp?

Zhongli’s Skill means you should have at least one other Geo character in your party. Geo Traveler is good for quickly building Geo constructs, but they’re not very useful. We recommend Ningguang or Albedo if you have them.

You’ll also need a main DPS, and for that, we recommend someone with good AoE attacks to make the most of Zhongli’s Geo pulse. Ganyu, Kazuha, or even Xingqiu are all good choices for this.

The fourth slot is free, but we recommend picking someone who matches the Element of your main DPS just for the extra Resonance boost.

Once you’ve got your Genshin Impact party sorted, it’s time to head to the depths of the ocean. Check out the new Enkanomiya region and plunder all its secrets, including the new book collections and finding all the Key Sigils. If you’re not keen on the current banners, save up those Primos for one of Genshin Impact’s upcoming banners instead.