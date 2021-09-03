Genshin Impact Fishing guide | All Genshin Impact fishing spots and fishing bait

Genshin Impact fishing is here at last, making miHoYo’s massive open-world experience a true RPG at last.

It’s an expansive system with fishing spots dotted across the entire world. You’ll need to fish quite a bit to unlock some of the more advanced bait, though.

Genshin Impact Fishing | How to get a fishing rod in Genshin Impact

The fishing system is only open to those at Adventure Rank 30 or higher. You’ll also need to complete the initial Serenitea Pot world question that opens before the Inazuma prologue. Finish that if you haven’t already.

Travel to Mondstadt after downloading the Genshin 2.1 update, and speak with Katheryne at the Adventurer’s Guild. This starts a short quest that’s basically a fishing tutorial. Follow the prompts, and speak with Nanuck to learn the basics. He’ll also give you a basic rod and some basic bait.

You can collect additional rods themed after each region by speaking with the Fishing Association representative of that nation and exchanging certain fish for the new rod.

Genshin Impact Fishing | How to fish in Genshin Impact

With rod and bait in hand, find a fishing spot, and cast your line. If you’re using the right bait, a fish or two will approach the lure and bite.

Use the fishing button to keep the meter in the yellow box until you’ve caught the fish. Staying outside the box too long will eventually snap the line.

Genshin Impact Fishing | All Genshin Impact Fishing Bait types and what they attract

Genshin has four bait varieties, each suitable for a different fish type. You can craft it after obtaining the bait recipe from any Fishin Association.

Genshin Impact fishing bait | Fruit Paste Bait

Made of:

Sunsettia

Wheat

Attracts:

Crystalfish

Aizen Medaka

Glaze Medaka

Dawncatcher

Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Genshin Impact fishing bait | Redrot Bait

Made of:

Dendrobloom

Fowl

Attracts:

Akai Maou

Lunged Stickelback

Snowstrider

Venomspine Fish

Betta

Genshin Impact fishing bait | False Worm Bait

Made of:

Slime Condensate

Berry

Attracts:

Abiding Angelfish

Purple Shirakodai

Brown Shirakodai

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Raimei Angelfish

Genshin Impact fishing bait | Fake Fly Bait

Made of:

Horsetail

Sakura Bloom

Attracts:

Bitter Pufferfish

Pufferfish

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Genshin Impact Fishing | All Genshin Impact fishing spots

There’s more than 20 fishing locations throughout Teyvat. Right now, it doesn’t seem as if these are specific to normal fish and decorative fish, so you’ve got equal chances of it being either when you approach a spot.

You can technically scare fish off if you start a fight nearby, but it takes a lot to frighten them. I fought a group of Hilichurls right next to a rippling spot, and the fish only fled because I accidentally electrocuted the water.

If you frighten them away, you can teleport away and come back to force a respawn.

Genshin Impact fishing spots — Mondstadt

There’s meant to be a third location in front of the city, but it didn’t spawn for me.

Genshin Impact fishing spots — Liyue

Some found a ripple spot in the pool on Mt. Aocang, though that one also didn’t spawn for me.

Genshin Impact fishing spots — Inazuma

The spot east of Tatarasuna is a difficult one to handle since it’s swarming with Cryo Slimes and an Electro Abyss mage. The flurry of attacks frightens fish off easily, so your best bet is sailing here, dealing with the enemies, teleporting back to the island to your west, then sailing out there again.

Genshin Impact Fishing | When do fish respawn

It's still a bit early to tell when fish respawn after you catch them, but the usual 24 hour reset time seems to be the general rule.

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact fishing. If you’re still working your way through Inazuma, we’ve got detailed guides on all its biggest quests, including Sacred Sakura Cleansing and Tatara Tales. If you’re short on Sakura Bloom for fish bait, we’ve got you covered there as well.