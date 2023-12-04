Honkai Star Rail loses top gacha earner spot to Genshin Impact and an incredibly horny shooter

Honkai Star Rail has been knocked off its high horse, as it has reportedly fallen to the number three worldwide among the gacha game revenue rankings in November. What games managed to overcome the spacefaring and gambling-based behemoth? Genshin Impact, of course! As well as Godess of Victory: Nikke - perhaps the most popular game about bums of all-time.

This information comes courtesy of Sensor Tower's monthly gacha revenue report. Sensor Tower is a data analystics company focused on the video game industry, and has been publishing monthly financial earnings reports aabout the gacha industry for a while now. While not infalliable, these reports do serve as a good indicator of which way the gacha winds are blowing month-on-month.

The changes in November order were certainly significant. Honkai Star Rail fell from an incredible 45 million dollars to 20 million dollars - an almost 45% drop. This very well could have been due to the release of the version 1.5 update: The Crepuscule Zone. While this has added new characters to the mix, it's also a filler update narratively. As such, overall participation from players this time around may have fallen.

But what about the gains? Genshin Impact soared up from 39 million dollars in profit to 54 million, a 27% increase. Would you look at that - Genshin Impact's 4.3 update launches early in November. That leaves a full month for players to drop cash on a new range of characters. This includes Furina - a character who went down a storm among the fanbase.

Now, let's dive into Nikke. It saw a wild increase in month-over-month income. We're talking a jump from 14 million dollars to a tidy 30 million. That 53% jump comes courtesy of the Red Ash one year anniversary event nearing its end, as well as the launch of a whole new update in middle of November. This combo appears to have provided ample cashflow for the game, as folks have blown tonnes of cash on new characters, costumes, and more.

For the rest of the list, we can see that generally speaking, the other titles are generally remaining quite stable, within a few million of their average marks. The only real major signs of fluctuation we can see come from the big MiHoyo games and Nikke, occasionaly accompanied in prior months by the launch of a brand new gacha game. That goes to show the sheer number of players in those top three games - you can see the quiet periods in a far more pronounced fashion.

