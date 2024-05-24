Genshin Impact 4.7 banners: Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos

The Genshin Impact 4.7 banners feature two long-awaited characters, including one first teased back when HoYoverse showcased Fontaine characters, and the first Furina rerun. Alhaitham is venturing back out into the wild as well, and there’s even a new 4-star character, the first since Gaming danced onto the scene during the Lantern Rite festival.

It’s a pretty big update, especially compared with version 3.7’s reruns-only banner, so if you’re keen on adding some of the best Genshin Impact characters to your team, you might want to start saving those Primogems.

Genshin Impact 4.7 banners – First half

The version’s first round of banners introduce Clorinde, a 5-star Electro sword fighter who blends a bit of gunplay with her flashy bladework. Like Arlecchino, her kit centers on managing a Bond of Life, and the current state of Clorinde’s Bond of Life determines what effects her skill has. It sounds a bit complex, so if you’re keen for a bit more strategy in your rotations, Clorinde might be for you.

With her is Alhaitham, a 5-star Dendro sword wielder. The Genshin community dubbed him Dendro Keqing, and they’re not wrong. His skill applies Dendro and deals damage, and it also infuses his normal attacks with Dendro. It’s basic, but powerful, and one of the best ways to spread Dendro if you don’t have Nahida.

These banners go live at the start of Genshin Impacy 4.7 on June 5, 2024, and run for three weeks.

HoYoverse hasn’t announced the 4-star characters who will accompany both 5-stars, with one exception. Sethos, the 4-star Electro archer from Sumeru makes his debut in Genshin Impact 4.7. He looks a bit like Kujou Sara if Kujou Sara wasn’t awkward and, well, Kujou Sara, so that’s promising.

The weapon banner will feature Clorinde’s signature sword, Absolution, which buffs critical damage with its substat and passive and raises the user’s damage when their Bond of Life increases. Alhaitham’s Light of Foliar Incision will also turn up again. It increases the user’s critical hit damage as well and buffs normal attack and skill damage by an amount that scales with the character’s elemental mastery.

Genshin Impact 4.7 banners – Second half

The second round of banners adds Sigewinne to the mix, a 5-star Hydro archer first teased as an associate of Wriothesley in the Fortress of Meripode before we even set foot in Fontaine. Sigewinne’s skill bounces a healing bubble around the field and creates a Bond of Life that, when cleared, restores her energy, and she can also deal damage with her burst in an amount that scales on her max HP.

Furina takes the stage again in the second half as well, her first rerun since stealing the spotlight in 2023. Furina quickly left her mark on the meta, with a burst that buffs the party whenever someone takes damage or restores HP and a skill that makes applying Hydro exceptionally easy.

The Sigewinne and Furina banners go live on June 29, 2024, and last for the usual three weeks. There’s no word yet which 4-stars might accompany them.

On the weapon side, you have a chance at getting Sigewinne’s Silvershower Heartstrings bow, which increases max HP when certain conditions are met and raises the equipping character’s elemental burst crit rate by a set amount. Furina’s Splendor of Tranquil Waters returns as well, a sword that raises max HP and buffs the user’s skill damage.

If you're short on Primogems for these upcoming banners, check out our up-to-date Genshin Impact promo codes list to see what freebies are on offer.