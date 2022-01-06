Genshin Impact best Ningguang build, weapons, and Ningguang F2P options

The head of the Liyue Qixing is already a formidable opponent, but the best Genshin Impact Ningguang build turns her into a powerful warrior on the battlefield as well.

Ningguang is a complex character who can fill attack, defense, and support roles, but our guide breaks down how to get the most out of her abilities. Ningguang also has a new outfit available during the Lantern Rite event.

When is the Genshin Impact Ningguang rerun?

Ningguang has popped up several times since her initial release, and the most recent rerun is part of the version 2.4 update. She features in both Shenhe’s banner and Xiao’s banner, alongside Yun Jin and Chongyun, and both run until January 25.

Is Ningguang a DPS character?

She’s primarily a support DPS and excels in both roles. Ningguang’s normal attack creates Star Jade fragments, which join with her charged attack to deal extra damage. Her Elemental Skill creates a Geo screen that, if you pass through it, enhances her Geo damage and explodes during Ningguang’s Burst to deal even more damage.

The abundance of Geo floating around Ningguang’s attacks make her ideal for shields as well. The only downside is attack speed, which is quite slow compared to other catalyst users, such as Yanfei.

What are the Ningguang materials?

Ningguang uses Glaze Lily and Insignia items, along with Basalt Pillars from the Geo Hypostasis. Her talent materials include more Insignia items and Prosperity books, with one outlier. At higher levels, you’ll need the Spirit Locket of Boreas obtained from defeating the Boreal Wolf boss in Mondstadt.

What is the best Genshin Impact Ningguang build?

Ningguang’s slower speed means your best bet is maximizing her Geo and attack to make up for it.

What is the best Ningguang weapon?

Memory of Dust is perfect for Ningguang if you have it. It’s one of the strongest catalysts, with a base attack of 46, and its secondary stat boosts attack even further, up to 49% at the highest tier. Memory of Dust’s passive skill is Golden Majesty, which increases shield strength and gives a slight bump to attack power with each hit.

Wine and Song is a good alternative. It’s only slightly less powerful and gives Ningguang and Energy Recharge boost. The passive skill, Ever-Changing, increases attack by 20% for five seconds after the user sprints.

What are the best Ningguang Artifacts?

Since Ningguang deals Geo damage with every attack, Archaic Petra is a natural fit for her.

2-piece effect: Increases Geo damage by 15%

You have a couple of options for the next 2-piece set. Ningguang’s Jade Screen skill scales based on her HP, so if you want to keep that up longer, we recommend the 2-piece Adventurer set, which increases HP by 1,000.

Otherwise, the 2-piece Brave Heart, Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, or Gladiator’s Finale would be ideal, since any of those boost attack by a further 18%.

Finally, you could ignore Geo and just opt for the 4-piece Retracing Bolide set.

2-piece effect: Increases shield strength by 35%

4-piece effect: When protected by a shield, the user’s normal and charged attack increase by 40%.

What is the best Ningguang F2P build?

Ningguang’s F2P build adds a slightly heavier emphasis on support without sacrificing too much of her DPS potential.

The best Ningguang F2P weapon

We recommend Prototype Amber for this build. Its secondary stat increases HP, which benefits the Jade Screen. Gilding, the passive skill, recovers 4-6 Energy every two seconds (six seconds total) after the user releases an Elemental Burst, and the rest of the party recovers 4-6% HP every two seconds.

It’s a bit heavier on Ningguang’s Skill and Burst, but provides a wider array of benefits for the whole party.

What are the best Ningguang F2P Artifacts?

Archaic Petra helps increase Ningguang’s Burst damage, and we recommend pairing it with Noblesse Oblige.

2-piece effect: Increase Elemental Burst damage by 20%

What is the best Ningguang party comp?

Ningguang should have another Geo character to trigger the Protective Canopy Resonance effect. It increases shield strength by 15% and gives a 15% increase to all damage if the character is protected by a shield. Albedo would be ideal, since he can function as a main DPS as well, though Gorou and Itto are good alternative choices.

You’ll want to include two additional, separate elements to maximize your shield coverage as well. We recommend Pyro and Hydro to trigger the Vaporize reaction and deal even more damage. Bennett is a popular choice thanks to his AoE attacks, though any Pyro character would do. Xingqiu is a solid Hydro pick thanks to his rain swords Burst and the continuous damage it deals.

Once you have your party in order, take a stroll in the sea and check out the newest area in Genshin Impact, Enkanomiya. The underwater region takes some work to unlock, but there's plenty of secrets to uncover there, including more islands after the initial one, secret books, and key sigils.