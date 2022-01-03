Genshin Impact best Shenhe build - weapons, Artifacts, and Shenhe F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Shenhe build turns this unique character into a vital member of any team.

Shenhe might not excel in one specific area, but she’s a capable fighter, Elemental damage dealer, and support unit. While her ideal build revolves around the new Calamity Queller polearm, there’s also a viable F2P build that loses little of its potency.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When is the Genshin Impact Shenhe release date?

Shenhe arrives in the game during the first half of the version 2.4 update, which goes live January 5, or late January 4 in some time zones. She’ll join in a double Wish event alongside Xiao, and both banners will last for the usual three weeks.

Is Shenhe a DPS character?

Yes, though early indications suggest she fits best in a sub-DPS role, thanks to her extensive support capabilities. Shenhe’s passive talent Spirit Communion Seal increases the party’s Elemental Skill and Burst damage by 15% when pressed and normal, charged, and plunging damage by 15% when held. A base Attack stat of 24 means she won’t rival the likes of Xiao in pure strength, but her passives and skills make her almost more useful in some circumstances.

What are the Shenhe materials?

Shenhe’s materials include the usual Liyue items, such as Whopperflower Nectar and Qingxin, but there’s a new one as well: Dragonair’s False Fin. These only drop from Bathysmal Vishaps, which you’ll find in Enkanomiya, the new area added in 2.4.

What is the best Shenhe build in Genshin Impact?

The best Shenhe build combines both her support and attack strengths and makes her a potent force. It’s dependent on the new weapon designed essentially with Shenhe in mind, but if you’re lucky enough to land it, you’ll have a build that increases Shenhe’s attack substantially in tandem with boosts to her Elemental damage.

What is the best Shenhe weapon?

That weapon is the Calamity Queller. It’s a five-star polearm introduced in the 2.4 update with a secondary stat that increases the user’s attack and a unique passive skill called Extinguishing Precept. This skill automatically increases Elemental damage by 12% and grants a Consummation stack after you use an Elemental Skill. These stacks increase attack by 3.2% every second and can stack up to six times.

The Catch is a decent alternative, if you managed to obtain it previously. It boosts Energy Recharge and increases Elemental Burst damage by 16% and increases its critical rate by 6%.

What are the best Shenhe Artifacts?

Whichever weapon you use, you’ll want to split your Artifact focus between Shenhe’s attack and Elemental damage. We recommend Blizzard Strayer for its boost to Shenhe’s Cryo damage.

2-piece effect: Cryo damage +15%



It’s tough to find, though, and if you get tired of grinding for Artifacts, the Gambler set is a decent alternative.

2-piece effect: Increases Elemental skill damage by 20%



We also recommend Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence. The 2-piece effect for both sets increases Attack by 18%, making it a good complement for either weapon.

What is the best Shenhe F2P build?

Shenhe’s F2P build obviously won’t rely on Calamity Queller, and she’ll likely slot into more of a support role behind a strong main DPS.

Best Shenhe weapon for F2P

The Kitain Cross Spear is a solid choice for Shenhe. You can obtain the blueprint by completing Orobashi’s Legacy and then forge the polearm in Inazuma City once you have the necessary materials. Kitain Cross Spear has Elemental Mastery for its secondary stat, which gives Shenhe an opportunity to deal increased damage when switching in and attacking foes afflicted with other elements.

The passive skill increases user’s Elemental skill damage by 6%, initially costs 3 Energy, but then restores 9 Energy over the next six seconds.

Best Shenhe Artifacts for F2P

Shenhe’s F2P Artifact build is roughly the same. Blizzard Strayer and Shimenawa’s Reminiscence are ideal, but if you want to build up the Elemental Mastery aspect a bit more, you could swap out one of those for Wanderer’s Troupe.

2-piece effect: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80

What is the best Shenhe party comp?

Shenhe’s unique passive talent means she fits well in nearly any team. A strong physical or Elemental DPS character will benefit the most from her Elemental skill boosts. Ayaka or Eula are good choices if you have them, though Chongyun is another solid pick. All three will make short work of foes affected by Shenhe’s Burst, since it also reduces enemy Cryo resistance, and get a 15% Cryo boost thanks to another of Shenhe’s passive talents.

A Hydro character, such as Childe — or Xingqiu, if you have him — helps deal with crowds, or you could swap in Barbara or Kokomi if you need a healer.

We recommend an Electro character for the fourth slot to trigger Superconduct and reduce enemy defense. Baal would be ideal, but any Electro character will do, including Sara, Beidou, and Fischl.

If you're still catching up on Genshin Impact's previous characters, check out our build guides for Itto and Gorou as well. The Mondstadt crew will need plenty of Valberry and Philanemo Mushrooms as well, if you plan on using them.