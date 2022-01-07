Genshin Impact Banner History: What is the next banner in Genshin Impact?

Wish Banners are in many ways at the core of Genshin Impact. It’s how you grab new characters, and powerful new weapons. Planning out when to spend your primo gems so that you get the perfect new addition to your team is important, and as a result, so is knowing what is available.

So to help you figure out whether now is a good time to splash out your primo gem savings, we’ve created this ongoing guide let you know exactly what Wish banners are available right now in Genshin Impact, as well as when we can expect the next banner to come.

What are the next Genshin Impact banners?

We’re still due two new character banners soon as part of the 2.4 update. While we don’t know exactly what will be featured in each banner, we know that one will star Zhongli called Gentry of Hermitage, while the other will feature Ganyu and is named Adrift in the Harbor.

We’re currently unsure when these will be added exactly, but these are expected to drop within the month of January 2022.

What is the genshin impact banner history?

For those looking to see what the last few Genshin Impact banners had for offer, we’ve got a list of the previous three banners that were available. If a character or weapon you’ve been hunting for turned up in some of these, you may have to wait a good while before they pop up again…

Oni’s Royale

This banner, introduced at the end of version 2.3 of Genshin Impact, introduced two new geo characters to the roster. It ran from December 14 to January 4 and contained the following:

Arrataki Itto (five star)

Gorou (four star)

Barbara (four star)

Xiangling (four star)

The weapon banner that ran alongside it featured:

Redhorn Stonethrasher (five star)

Skyward Harp (five star)

The Alley Flash (four star)

Mitternatchs Waltz (four star)

The Bell (four star)

Favonius Lance (four star)

Sacrificial Fragments (four star)

Born of Ocean Swell

This was one of two banners introduced at the start of version 2.3, offering a shiny cryo character for those who wanted to keep things chilly on Dragonspine. It ran from November 24 to December 14 and contained the following:

Eula (five star)

Bennet (four star)

Noelle (four star)

Rosaria (four star)

Secretum Secretorum

The second character banner added at the beginning of update 2.3, this featured Albedo as the main prize and shared the other featured characters as the previous banner. It contained the following:

Albedo (five star)

Bennet (four star)

Noelle (four star)

Rosaria (four star)

Both of these character banners ran alongside a weapon banner offering the following prizes:

Freedom Sworn (five star)

Song of Broken Pines (five star)

Wine and Song (four star)

Alley Hunter (four star)

Lion’s Roar (four star)

Sacrificial Greatsword (four star)

Dragon’s Bane (four star)

What are the current Genshin Impact character banners?

There are two limited time banners running right now that players can roll on using Intertwined Fates, and both run until January 25, 2022. These banners are:

The Transcendent One Returns

This banner has increased drop chances for the following characters:

Invitation To Mundane Life

This banner has increased drop chances for the following characters:

Xiao (five star)

Yun Jin (five star)

Ningguang (four star)

Chongyun (four star)

Both of these character banners share the same guarantee count for five star drops, so you can safely roll for both simultaneously if you desire without worrying about missing out on your next big win.

What are the current Genshin Impact weapon banners?

There is currently one weapon banner running in Genshin Impact - Epitome Invocation - which is available until January 25, 2022.

The banner features the following weapons:

Calamity Queller (five-star)

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (five-star)

Lithic Spear (four star)

The Flute (four star)

Favonius Greatsword (four star)

The Widsith (four star)

Favonius Warbow (four star)

For more Genshin Impact guides, check out our Genshin Impact free primo gem codes list which we are constantly updating!