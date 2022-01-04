Genshin Impact best Yun Jin build, weapons, Yun Jin F2P options

The best Yun Jin build in Genshin Impact gives your party a surprisingly strong support warrior and one capable of holding her own in a fight, if used correctly

Yun Jin's own attack might need some attention to help it reach acceptable levels, but she's able to help your heaviest hitters perform even better than usual on the field as well.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When is the Genshin Impact Yun Jin release date?

The Yun Jin banner runs when the version 2.4 update releases on January 5, or late January 4 depending on your time zone, until probably January 25. She’s part of the Double Wish event and will show up on the Shenhe banner and the Xiao banner.

However, you can save some Primogems and recruit Yun Jin for free through the Prosperous Partnerships event. She’s one of the many four-star Liyue characters available to purchase with two types of event currency.

Is Yun Jin a DPS character?

Yes, but not as a main DPS. Her Elemental skill creates a shield and deals Geo damage, while the Flying Flag Formation Burst increases her normal attack power. The shield only lasts as long as it takes for Yun Jin to charge her Skill, and it’s meant primarily to shield her during the charge.

What are the Yun Jin materials?

Yun Jin uses Glaze Lily and mask-series items, the former of which is common in Liyue and the latter of which is just common in general. The standout material is Riftborn Regalia, only obtainable only by defeating the Golden Wolflord in Inazuma.

Yun Jin talent materials also include mask items, along with Diligence-series books and the Ashen Heart item you’ll get from defeating La Signora.

What is the best Yun Jin build in Genshin Impact?

While you can build the opera warrior around her Elemental Skill and Geo damage, the most reliable method to flatten foes is through her Burst, which increases Yun Jin’s attack based on her defense.

What is the best Yun Jin weapon?

Our top pick for Yun Jin’s weapon is actually not intended for her at all: the Staff of Homa. It increases HP, which bolsters her Skill shield, but more importantly, it boosts the user’s attack based on their HP. The multiplier increases to a full 1% if the wielder’s HP drops below half.

Skyward Spine is a good, more straightforward alternative. It increases the user’s critical hit rate and the speed of normal attacks, while adding a boost to Energy Recharge as well.

What are the best Yun Jin Artifacts?

Husk of Opulent Dreams is a solid fit for this build.

2-piece effect: Increase defense by 30%

4-piece effect: Using Geo attacks grants Curiosity stacks, which increase the user’s Geo damage and defense by 6% each.

If you’re not keen on the 4-piece set, swap those two out for Lucky Dog (the 2-piece effect raises defense by 100) or Martial Artist, which raises normal attack by a further 15%.

Skyward Spine users may want to use Husk of Opulent Dreams and the Scholar or Exile 2-piece set, which raises Energy Recharge.

What is the best Yun Jin F2P build?

Our Yun Jin F2P build combines both the focus on her normal attack and an Energy Recharge bonus.

Best Yun Jin weapon for F2P

Prototype Starglitter is our pick for this build. The forgeable weapon increases Energy Recharge with its secondary stat, and the passive ability boosts normal and charged attack damage by 6-12% for six seconds every time the wielder uses an Elemental Skill. The effect stacks twice, and because you can craft the weapon, you’ll have an easier time reaching the passive skill’s higher levels.

Best Yun Jin Artifacts for F2P

This build’s Artifact sets are essentially the same as the other build’s: Husk of Opulent Dreams, combined with Martial Artist, Scholar, or Lucky Dog as you see fit.

What is the best Yun Jin party comp?

Yun Jin’s passive talent Breaking Conventions means you’ll rarely want to pair her with another Geo character or use two of any Element. Breaking Conventions increases the normal attack boost from her Burst by a further 2.5%/5%/7.5%/11.5% depending on how many Elemental types your party has.

Yun Jin’s Burst makes her a good fit for nearly any party. You could opt for a fast hitter, such as Ayaka or Kazuha, to pull off a flurry of blade strikes with enhanced power, or take a slower character, including Eula, Diluc, or Razor, and help them hit harder.

You’ll want a healer present, since Yun Jin works best on the frontlines. Barbara or Kokomi are solid choices, but we recommend Bennett in this case. His Burst heals if necessary, but it also provides a further attack boost.

If you're still catching up on Genshin Impact's previous characters, check out our build guides for Itto and Gorou as well. The Mondstadt crew will need plenty of Valberry and Philanemo Mushrooms as well, if you plan on using them.