Genshin Impact Quenepa Berry locations and farming

Finding Genshin Impact Quenepa Berry locations is a breeze compared to some of Fontaine's local specialties, though there are still a few wrinkles, even if you use the in-game item finder. Some of them are locked behind a world quest, while others aren't exactly where the current maps say they should be. We've done the hard work so you don't have to, though.

Our Genshin Impact Quenepa Berry locations guide points out where to find every cluster, with some Quenepa Berry farming tips as well.

Genshin Impact Quenepa Berry

Genshin Impact Quenepa Berry uses

Quenepa Berry is a Natlan local speciality HoYoverse introduced in Genshin 5.0. As of 5.0, only Kachina needs it for her ascension materials, though based on how HoYoverse handled local specialties in previous regions, you can probably expect a recipe or two to turn up in later versions that call for Quenepa Berry.

Genshin Impact Quenepa Berry locations

Quenepa Berries only grow in a concentrated cluster on the 5.0 Natlan map. The Teyvat Interactive Map shows only 34 Quenepa Berry locations, but the actual number of berries is much higher. Each of the 34 plant clusters has three berries, so you’ll just need two farming runs for all of a single character’s ascensions.

Quenepa Berry plans are broadly grouped in three areas: South of the Children of Echoes, in the Scions of the Canopy’s river valley, and on Teticpac Peak. You can access all of them as soon as you enter Natlan, except for one handful in a cave along the river valley, which is locked behind a world quest. You can also buy a small number of Quenepa Berries from a merchant named Cintli in Chuwen Fair.

Children of Echoes Quenepa Berry locations

The berry locations here are mostly straightforward. Check the river on either side of the large tree, and then head south to the other cluster and speak with the guard to kick off a new world quest called Ripe for Trouble. You have to finish it before he lets you in the cave where the other Quenepa Berries are.

Scions of the Canopy Quenepa Berry locations

These are also straightforward and don’t require inhabiting a Dendro Saurian to acquire. Check around the lake to find most of them, and then if you want, you could inhabit a Saurian to climb up the waterfall. It's not the most efficient route, though

Teticpac Peak Quenepa Berry locations

The eastern berry marked as “underground” isn’t actually underground. If you go west from the Ancestral Temple’s western waypoint, you’ll run across them right before the little canyon opens onto the plateau.

The second underground Quenepa Berry is at the head of the waterfall overlooking the Scions of the Canonpy’s river valley. You can use the Dendro Saurian to reach the top of the waterfall, but in our experience, it’s faster just to enter the cave from Teticpac Peak.

Genshin Impact Quenepa Berry farming

Natlan’s generous distribution of waypoints means Quenepa Berry farming is mostly hassle-free. Once you activate the waypoint by the tree, you can use it to head east, then west to scoop up the remaining ones. There may be a discrepancy between the interactive map and the actual game, though. We only found three Quenepa Berries to the west – two near a camera and one further down the river just by itself.

The waypoint near the Scions of the Canopy waterfall is an easy starting point for the berries there, which you’ll find on the river and lake shores nearby.

Use the waypoint northeast of the temple to grab all the berries on that side of the peak, and then travel to the waypoint in the narrow canyon leading up to the peak. The rest of the process is fairly straightforward, though you may want to leave a marker on the map to denote the cave entrance that takes you above the waterfall for that particular berry.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.