Genshin Impact Mualani build and teams

The best Genshin Impact Mualani build makes the numbers go up with minimal effort, thanks to this Natlan character’s excellent and flexible kit. Mualani uses normal attacks to deal the most damage and has built-in crit rate support, so all you need is the right team and plenty of HP to help increase her damage multipliers.

Our Genshin Impact Mualani build breaks down her best weapons and Artifacts and recommends some Mualani team compositions as well.

Genshin Impact Mualani build

Genshin Impact Mualani weapons

Mualani is a normal attack-centric Hydro DPS whose kit scales on her HP, so that gives you quite a few catalyst options that work with her. Mualani’s signature, Surf’s Up, is the best fit, as you’d expect. It gives Mualani a big crit damage buff with its secondary stat, and the passive increases her HP by 20 percent. When she uses her skill – which she’ll be doing frequently – she gets four stacks of Scorching Summer, and each increases her normal attack by 12 percent. She loses a stack every 1.5 seconds after using her normal attack and can gain one when she triggers a vaporize reaction.

Tulaytullal’s Remembrance is a strong alternative. It also increases the user’s crit damage, and the passive buffs normal attack speed and, after the user casts their elemental skill, normal attack damage.

If you have a spare Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds lying around, that’s also a solid 5-star choice. It increases the user’s crit rate, gives them an eight percent elemental damage buff that stacks four times during battle, and increases movement speed, which is handy for helping Mualani close distances between herself and enemies.

The new 4-star Ring of Yaxche is an excellent F2P catalyst you can forge in Natlan. It gives the equipping character a sizeable HP increase, and when they use their elemental skill, they activate the Jade-Forged Crown effect. Jade-Forged Crown increases the user’s normal attack damage by 0.6 percent for every 1,000 of their max HP, and the maximum buff this can impart is 16 percent.

Another 4-star option – albeit one you have to purchase the battle pass for – is Sacrificial Jade. It buffs crit rate, but more importantly, it increases the user’s HP and elemental mastery by 32 percent and 40, respectively, when they’re off-field for five seconds or more. Mualani functions best when your sub-DPS characters help her trigger reactions, so this option is an excellent way to benefit even more from those rotations.

Genshin Impact Mualani Artifacts

Mualani’s best set is the new Obsidian Codex set introduced in Genshin 5.0.

2-piece effect: Character’s damage increases by 15 percent when they’re in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state and on-field

4-piece effect: When the equipping character consumes 1 Nightsoul Point, their crit rate increases by 40 percent for six seconds, and this can happen once every second

Mualani, like Kachina, consumes Nightsoul Points when she attacks using her skill, so this is a free and easy way to increase her crit rate without having to roll for specific Artifact stats.

If you’re not where you can get Obsidian Codex yet, a decent alternative is Martial Artist.

2-piece effect: Increases normal and charged attack damage by 15 percent

4-piece effect: Increases normal and charged attack damage by a further 25 percent after the equipping character uses their elemental skill

Martial Artist comes from earlier domains, and you can also get some pieces for completing challenges in the Adventurer’s Handbook.

Genshin Impact Mualani stats

Mualani’s HP is her most important stat, since that’s what all her damage scales from. However, you’ll want to pay attention to her crit damage as well, since she gets extra crit rate as her bonus stat. Elemental mastery is also a solid idea, but only if you’re pairing her with non-Hydro sub-DPS characters.

Sands: HP

Goblet: HP or Hydro damage

Circlet: Crit damage or elemental mastery

All of those would work for Mualani’s substats. Don’t hesitate to use the new essence items to forge a specific Artifact that gives you the stats you want, either.

Genshin Impact Mualani teams

Mualani is versatile and can fit well in most teams, whether you want Hydro damage, freeze reactions, vaporize – you name it, she can help. If you’re building Kachina, it’s a good idea to at least experiment with the two of them. Two Natlan characters shorten the Nightsoul Burst cooldown timer, so both characters can use their related passives more frequently.

One such team could be:

Mualani

Kachina

Xiangling

Anemo character of your choice

This setup uses the most powerful Hydro reaction with Xiangling, keeps everyone safe with Kachina’s shields, and uses Anemo to shred enemy Hydro resistance. Sucrose is the best choice, thanks to her party-wide elemental mastery buffs, but Lynette also works and makes this a free-to-play party – well, aside from Mualani.

Another option is:

Mualani

Furina

Anemo of your choice

Healer of your choice

Having two Hydro characters boosts the party’s HP, which helps increase Mualani’s attack, while taking and healing damage buffs the party’s damage when Furina’s is active. Some early teams showing promise use Charlotte as that healer, which has the added bonus of introducing freeze play.

You could also use Xingqiu or Mona for your sub-DPS if you don’t have Furina.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.