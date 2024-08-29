Genshin Impact Kachina build and teams

The best Genshin Impact Kachina build focuses on just a couple of stats, as this excellent 4-star character needs little else to shine. Kachina’s skills scale with defense, and her kit works just as well in a damage role as it does in a support role, if you have the right Artifacts.

Our Genshin Impact Kachina guide goes over her best weapons and Artifacts and recommends some Kachina team compositions as well.

Genshin Impact Kachina build

Genshin Impact Kachina weapons

Kachina, like most 4-star weapons, doesn’t have a signature weapon in the usual sense, but there is a new Natlan weapon that suits her to perfection. It’s Natlan’s craftable polearm, Footprint of the Rainbow. It’s the only polearm as of Genshin 5.0 with defense as a secondary substat, and Kachina needs defense, since her damage scales on it. Footprint of the Rainbow also increases the equipping character’s defense by 16/32 percent for 15 seconds after they use their elemental skill.

Since Kachina needs Geo damage and defense, there’s not much call to invest in other stats. Crit rate and crit damage are helpful, though most polearms blend those stats with others that Kachina doesn’t need. If you don’t go for Footprint of the Rainbow, your next best bet is The Catch, which you can get for free by completing assignments for the Inazuma fishing association.

The Catch raises the user’s energy recharge with its secondary stat, while the passive increases their elemental burst damage by 16/32 percent and the burst’s crit rate by six/12 percent. You can get the weapon’s refinement materials from the fishing association as well, so you can hit the max buffs without much issue.

If you have a spare Favonius Lance, you could also consider that for Kachina, though it’s slightly less impressive. It increases the user’s energy recharge and creates a high chance that they’ll produce more energy particles with their attacks. Kachina’s burst deals heavy damage and costs 70 energy, so she needs a fair amount of recharge, especially if she’s in a team with no energy battery character.

Genshin Impact Kachina Artifacts

Kachina’s best Artifacts depend on what role you have her in. She can fill a main-DPS slot, especially with high enough defense, but if you give her the new Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City set, you can play her as a sub-DPS who swaps in to use her skill and provides the party with some support thanks to her Artifact set.

2-piece set: The equipping character regenerates six energy when a party member triggers Nightsoul Burst

4-piece set: After the equipping character causes an elemental reaction, all party members gain a 12 percent damage bonus related to the elemental types used in that reaction. If the equipping character is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state – which Kachina often will be – the party gains an additional 28 percent damage bonus of the elements used in the reaction

A more straightforward set that increases Kachina’s damage and works in a main-DPS or sub-DPS role is Husk of Opulent Dreams.

2-piece set: Increases defense by 30 percent

4-piece effect: When the equipping character deals Geo damage to an enemy, they gain one stack of Curiosity. While off-field, the character gains a Curiosity stack every three seconds. Each stack increases their defense by six percent, and they can have four stacks at once.

Genshin Impact Kachina stats

Kachina comes with extra Geo damage as her bonus stat, so your primary concerns should be defense, crit rate and crit damage, and energy recharge.

Sands: Defense

Goblet: Defense or Geo damage

Circlet: Crit rate or crit damage

Getting extra crit rate or crit damage on your substats is fantastic if you manage it, but Kachina’s numbers are pretty high even without landing critical hits every time. Just make sure to get a bit of energy recharge on her if you’re not using The Catch or Favonius Lance.

Genshin Impact Kachina teams

Kachina can slot into most teams effectively, especially if she’s using the Cinder City set. She’s a quick and effective way to trigger Nightsoul Burst for other Natlan characters, so Mualani is an easy team member choice, but she could also exist in a team by herself.

One composition is:

Mualani

Kachina

Bennett or Xiangling

Anemo character of your choice

Mualani and Kachina shorten the Nightsoul Burst cooldown timer, and if Kachina uses Cinder City – which she should in this team – she can increase Mualani’s Hydro damage and the damage from your Pyro support unit. Throw an Anemo character in the mix to cause Swirl and reduce enemy elemental resistance, and you’re in good shape. Mualani also benefits from Pyro when she triggers vaporize reactions, so that’s a nice bonus.

You could also compose a mostly Geo team with her.

Navia

Kachina

Gorou

Xingqiu or Xiangling

Navia is this group’s main damage dealer, while Kachina – again with Cinder City equipped – triggers crystalize from your non-Geo units to help power up Navia. Gorou is there to increase the party’s Geo damage as well.

You could also make Kachina your main DPS with Gorou, give her Husk of Opulent Dreams, and fill out the rest of the party as you see fit. Really, she’s an excellent unit either way and can fit in any team who needs shields, some Geo damage, or elemental buffs.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.