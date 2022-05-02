The best Yun Jin team comps and F2P teams in Genshin Impact

The best Yun Jin team comp in Genshin Impact is basically whatever you’re running, but with Yun Jin in it. The famous Liyue diva is one of Genshin Impact’s best support characters, as she buffs the entire party’s normal attack with her Elemental Burst. While you can focus on increasing her Geo damage and dealing some heavy hits with her Skill and Burst, the best way to build a team around Yun Jin is swapping her out so your stronger warriors can benefit from her assistance.

What is the best Yun Jin team comp in Genshin Impact?

Main DPS: Any character who relies on normal attacks

Support: Yun Jin

Sub DPS: Bennett

4th slot: Energy battery or another sub DPS

Yun Jin is a unique character in that she can quite literally fit with any party thanks to the support functions in her Burst. Yun Jin’s Burst activates Flying Cloud Flag Formation, which increases normal attack damage for the entire party by an amount that scales based on Yun Jin’s defense. That buff increases up to 11% more if you have four different elements in your party.

Yoimiya is a popular choice to pair with Yun Jin since she deals normal damage almost exclusively, but you can use the opera legend with any character who relies on normal attacks. We recommended her with Ayato to boost the power of his normal attacks during his Elemental Skill, but she also works with Ayaka, Hu Tao, Childe, and the Raiden Shogun, boosting their already formidable attack power during Skills and Bursts. While Anemo characters are a common choice for Energy restoration, the Shogun can fill that slot thanks to the Recharge her Burst provides while still dealing high damage.

Bennett is there to help instigate Elemental Reactions and buff the party’s attack even further with his Burst, but he won’t stay on the field for long. The fourth slot depends on who your main DPS is. If it’s Ayato, for example, you might want to add Rosaria to create a Freeze team, while Zhongli is useful for lowering enemy resistances across the board. If you need an Energy producer, though, Venti, Kazuha, or Sucrose would be ideal.

Yun Jin’s has a fairly low Energy cost. Defense is the best stat to prioritize on her Artifacts, but it’s a wise idea to add Energy Recharge to one or two if you can. That way, she’s charged up and ready to use her Burst again once it exits cooldown.

What is the best Yun Jin F2P team?

Main DPS: Razor or Xiangling

Support: Yun Jin

Sub DPS: Kaeya

Support: Barbara

This team is a bit different since most of the characters involved don’t rely as heavily on normal attacks. However, their skills and abilities make up for that with a two-pronged approach. Kaeya works with Razor (or Xiangling) and Barbara to create continuous Elemental Reactions, supplemented with normal attacks buffed by Yun Jin’s Burst. If you managed to get Razor, the setup will revolve mostly around his Burst, which deals extra Electro damage and increases the speed of his normal attacks.

