The best Ayato team comps and F2P teams in Genshin Impact

The best Ayato team comp in Genshin Impact draws out the innate power of the Yashiro Commissioner and spreads watery doom across the battlefield.

Ayato’s unique strength is in his Elemental Skill, a flurry of Hydro slashes that scales with normal damage and is ideal for triggering multiple Reactions in a row. If you don’t want to spend any more Primogems after getting Ayato, never fear. His F2P party options are equally as strong.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What is the best Ayato team comp in Genshin Impact?

Main DPS: Ayato

Sub DPS: Raiden Shogun

Support: Diona or Zhongli

Support: Yun Jin

This build revolves around Ayato’s Elemental Skill, Kamisato Art: Kyouka. The skill converts Ayato’s normal damage to Hydro damage and typically traps foes so they can’t escape, and it also deals increased damage based on Ayato’s HP.

Raiden Shogun’s Baleful Omen Skill adds Electro damage to each of Ayato’s slashes, triggering constant Electro-Charged reactions for the duration of his skill. Ayato’s skill tends to group enemies together, and Electro-Charged has a chain effect dealing damage to nearby enemies, you’re getting a nice bit of extra DPS this way. She also buffs the power of Ayato’s Burst, which is useful even if it isn’t the point of this team.

Rather than using a Pyro character for Vaporize reactions, we’ve opted for Freeze and support mixed together. Diona’s Skill provides shields for the party and applies Cryo to a small area, while her Burst heals and creates a Cryo field that lingers for 12 seconds. Ideally, you’ll use her Burst, then swap to Ayato and trigger his Skill to trigger multiple Freeze reactions in a row.

The Hydro damage still scales with normal damage, which means Ayato gets a hefty boost from Yun Jin’s Skill and Burst. Both of her abilities increase normal damage based on elemental diversity in your party and Yun Jin’s defense. If you opt for Zhongli as well, you get the added bonus of reducing enemy physical and elemental resistances, albeit at the expense of triggering Freeze reactions.

What is the best Ayato F2P team comp in Genshin Impact?

Main DPS: Ayato

Sub DPS: Xiangling

Sub DPS: Kaeya

Support: Noelle

This team is a revolving Reaction team, where the idea is chaining Reactions by swapping party members to trigger their Skills and Bursts. Xiangling’s and Kaeya’s Bursts linger after they leave the field, creating opportunities for continuous Freeze and Vaporize Reactions when you switch to Ayato and use his skill.

Noelle works well for a more aggressive approach. She’s one of the most reliable methods of generating shields, and the shield her Skill creates heals the party. Noelle’s passive talent Devotion also creates a strong shield that absorbs 400% of damage equal to her defense and activates if your HP drops below a certain threshold while she’s off the field. It’s a useful way to keep your attackers safe without having to use a dedicated healer or stop and consume food items every few minutes.

If you're looking to change up your roster, check out our team recommendations for Ayaka, Razor, and Sayu as well. We've also got some tips on making it through the Chasm's more treacherous quests, including finding all 80 Lumenspars and how to clear the Heavenly Stone's Debris quest.