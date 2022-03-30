Genshin Impact: All 80 Lumenspar locations

If you’ve jumped into The Chasm as part of the Genshin Impact version 2.6 update, you’ll eventually be tasked with hunting down Lumenspar in order to upgrade the gadget at the heart tof the zone: The Lumentstone Adjuvant. There are 80 in total, all spread across the underground sections of The Chasm, which makes the task of finding them all quite the treasure hunt.

As such, we’ve got all the Lemenspar locations split up into each region of The Chasm, with map screenshots for each to help you track them down. Be sure to pop back to the upgrade NPC whenever you grab 8 or more, as you’ll be able to secure another upgrade which can come in handy as you venture deeper down.

Ad-Hoc Tunnels: 1 - 14

1: The first lumenspar can be found by following the quest, and is a mandatory pickup

2: The second lumen lumenspar can be found hanging below a crane underneath the main camp. Follow the path forward until you reach a lift going down, and you’ll see the lumenspar on your minima nearby.

3: This lumenspar can be found inside the mine shaft that leads towards the second exploratory camp. From the First underground mines waypoint, jump down to the level below and follow the left wall, you find the mine shaft leading north east. As you make your way through, the lumenspar can be found on top of a broken bridge.

4: Number four can be found next to the waypoint through the mineshaft, near the second exploratory camp. To reach it, simply teleport to the nearby waypoint and walk over.

5: As you head east down the Ad-Hoc tunnel, keep to the higher level on the north side. There you’ll find your next lumenspar on top of a wooden beam overlooking the cavern.

6: This lumenspar can be found on the wooden buildings high above the Ad-Hoc tunnels. To reach it, you can either travel south from the nearby waypoint, or cross over the wooden bridges from the north.

7: This lumenspar can be found way above the Ad-Hoc tunnels, nearby a yellow crystal on the roof. To reach it, start from the waypoint on top of the wooden buildings nearby and make your way across a rope that connects the crystal to the wooden structure. After carefully walking across, jump scale the rock until you reach the lumenspar.

8: To reach this lumenspar, start off at the waypoint on top of the wooden buildings in the Ad-Hoc tunnels. Next to thai waypoint, you’ll see a rope that goes over the lake below. Walk across this rope to reach the lumenspar.

9: To reach this lumenspar, take the wooden bridge to the south western corner of the Ad-Hoc tunnels via the waypoint on top of the wooden buildings overlooking the cavern. Once across, jump on the crane to collect the lumenspar.

10: For this lumenspar, jump down to the bottom level of the Ad-Hoc tunnels and walk towards the waterfall. On a wooden platform to the right of the waterfall, you’ll find the lumen lumenspar inside a pot.

11: To find this lumenspar, jump down to the bottom of the Ad-Hoc tunnels and head east along the road. You’ll find the lumenspar on top of some broken wood on your way to the Main Mining Area

12: This lumenspar can be found through the pathway towards the Serpent’s Cave at the peak of the wooden platforms south west of the Ad-Hoc tunnels. You head through here as part of the main story in the Chasm, and can pick this lumenspar up as you head through.

13: Head down into the mineshaft on the right side of the Ad:Hoc tunnels, then immediately turn left. You’ll see a jump pad leading up to a hidden entrance. Once inside, you’ll see lots of explosive plants and enemies. Run past them all, and you’ll reach the lumenspar.

14: From the west-most waypoint, follow the upper path westward until you reach the north tip of the zone. Up there, surrounded by treasure hunters, you’ll find the lumenspar.

Main mining area: 15 - 32

15: This lumenspar can be found right at the entrance of the Main Mining Area, along the path leading to the first waypoint. You can either head back from this waypoint, or grab it on your way down from the Ad-Hoc tunnels.

16: This lumenspar can be found just north east of the Main Mining Tunnel waypoint, on top of the wooden scaffolding. You’ll find it next to a wooden chest, which will spawn several treasure hunters when you draw close.

17: This lumenspar can be found near the north waypoint in the Main Mining Area. From the waypoint, jump down a level to the wooden platform below and cross a bridge going south. You’ll find the lumenspar at th end of the bridge.

18: From the north waypoint in the Main Mining Area, jump down and head south. You’ll find this lumenspar in the centre of a wooden platform directly under the zone text on the map.

19: This lumenspar can be found on top of a rock located right in the centre of the Main Mining Area. Climb the rock via wooden platforms around it, or by floating down from above.

20: This lumenspar can be found just north of the southern-most waypoint in the Main Mining Area. Simply walk north, and you’ll find it surrounded by boxes.

21: Jump down from the north waypoint, and head north towards the green area on your map. As you cross a wooden bridge look down, and you’ll see a lumenstone above a body of water.

22: Head into the green part of the Main Mining Area by jumping down from the north waypoint and walking north east. Jump off the wooden bridge, then swim right. As you reach the end of the path, an enemy will burst through the wall to your left. Walk right in the opposite direct of this lad, and you’ll find the lumenspar.

23: This lumenspar is locked behind a metal gate near where you free the former treasure hunter as part of the main story. To get inside, you first need to head to the north of the Ad-hoc tunnels to get one half of a treasure map. After that, head back to outside of The Chasm and complete the Undetected Infiltration World Quest if you haven’t already. Once that’s done, head to the post in the Treasure Hunter camp and pick up the second half of the map. Once you have both halves of the map, head to the location shown on the complete map and burn the fur on the ground. This will open up a secret entrance to the lumenspar.

24:This lumenspar can be found on top of the rocks east of the Main Mining Area, above the small blue building on the map. To reach it, scale the rocks through some good old fashioned climbing.

25: Head east from the southernmost waypoint in the Main Mining Area. From there, use the jump vent to reach the large wooden platform, and you’ll find this lumenspar under a crane nearby.

26: This stoen can be found next to the southern waypoint, on top of a crance overlooking the cavern below.

27: This lumenspar can be found directly in front of the metal gate underneath the south waypoint.

28: Once you manage to open the storehouse as part of the main quest in the Chasm, head inside and you’ll find the lumenspar inside.

29: Climb the wall in the south west corner of the Main Mining Area, and you’ll find an opening at the top that leads into the green area behind some explosive barrels. Once you break through, you can find the lumenspar on top of a branch directly ahead of you.

30: Walk down the path heading south after you blow a hole in the wall using the cannon (via the main questline). As you do, you’ll find the lumenspar on the path to your right near a table.

31: Using your Lumenstone Adjuvant, remove the barriers and your lumenspar can be found inside.

32: From the south waypoint on the wooden structures, look towards the waterful to the south and jump towards it. On a small body of water above the waterfall, you’ll find the next lumenspar.

Serpent’s Cave: 33 - 36

33: You can find this lumenspar next to the waypoint in Serpent’s Cave

34: This lumenspar is surrounded by ore just north of the serpent boss

35: Travel north from the Serpent’s Cave, and you’ll find this lumenspar on the path up towards the Ad:Hoc tunnels.

36: From the Serpent’s Cave waypoint, jump directly down towards the serpent. Below, you’ll find the lumenspar.

Underground Waterway: 37 - 41

37: Once you make your way into the Underground Waterway, climb the giant branch leading upwards and you’ll find the lumenspar at the top.

38: As you climb up to the top of the Underground Waterway, you’ll find this lumenspar next to a world quest.

39: Follow the path up around the room until you reach the very top. Once there, you’ll find your lumenspar.

40: Continue to the entrance of the east section of the Underwater Waterway. At the entrance, you’ll find the lumenspar.

41: As you head into the open area east of the waterway, follow the wall left. You’ll find the lumenspar in front of some corruption.

Stony Halls: 42 - 47

42: Directly below the Stony Halls waypoint

43: On top of a crane, directly south of the Stony Halls waypoint.

44: In the south west corner of the Stony Halls room, on top of a large wooden structure.

45: To the left of the Stony Halls room. Climb a lumenspar ruin and you’ll find the lumenspar at the very top.

46: Once you blow a hole in the floor of the Stony Halls, you’ll find this lumenspar floating on the way down.

47: At the bottom of the Stony Halls, you’ll find this lumenspar directly east of the waypoint.

Nameless Ruins: 48 - 68

48: Hanging above the purple fog below the Stony Halls, you’ll see an upside down tower. Just below that tower is the lumenspar you’re looking for, although you need to drop down from above to reach it.

49: Up the north road in the Nameless Ruins, you’ll find a lumenspar on top of a broken arch.

50: Once you reach the waypoint north of the ruins, in front of the lake, climb the wall to the floor above the waypoint. There you’ll find the lumenspar.

51: From the waypoint ahead of the water, jump across the gap and you’ll find the lumenspar on the broken bridge ahead of you.

52: Jump down to the water below the waypoint. You’ll see a pile of breakable rocks under the waterfall. The lumenspar can be found inside.

53:From the northern waypoint, jump across the gap and then head right. You’ll find a higher platform with a small lake on it. Climb up the right of the room and you’ll find a jump pad on the floor. Use this to leap up to the wall above, climb a bit higher, then glide to the lumenspar.

54: On top of the belltower north of the Nameless Ruins, you’ll find a lumenspar at the very peak. Get climbing!

55: On the southern path back towards the central room of the Nameless Ruins, you’ll find a lumenspar overlooking a massive drop below.

56: On the south side of the Nameless Ruins, you’ll find this lumenspar at the top of a giant rock spire. Either climb up, or use the jump pad to reach the top.

57: Follow the road south towards the bottom section of the Nameless Ruins. You’ll find this lumenspar on the path.

58: From the southern waypoint in the Nameless Ruins, walk a short distance south and you’ll find this lumenspar.

59: Head south towards the southern belltower from the central Nameless Ruins waypoint. As you hop down, hook a left and find this lumenspar next to several exploding plants.

60: Use your Lumenstone Adjuvant to destroy the corruption door next to the waypoint. Once through, run past the mechanical enemies and pick up the lumenspar.

61: from the waypoint, jump across the large fall below you onto the broken bridge directly safe where the lumenspar is.

62: Jump down into the gorge below the waypoint, Then walk under the small arch facing east to find the lumenspar.

63: From the waypoint, hop across the gorge onto the broken bridge and walk up towards the bell tower. On your left, there’s a large spire with a lumenspar on top. You’ll have to use the geo-traveller's elemental power to reach it.

64: On top of the south bell tower, you’ll find the lumenspar. Requires a bit of climbing to reach!

65: Head down the eastern path from the south bell tower waypoint. Along this path, you’ll find a lumenspar by a statue.

66: Near the top of the upside down tower in the centre of the Nameless Ruins. Easily reachable by following the lit path from the upside down waypoint.

67: Up on the eastern wall of the Nameless Ruins room. It’s easiest to reach if you glide down from the upside down tower. You’ll see it resting in front of a spider.

68: Walk south along the water from the north waypoint. Keep a left as you go, and you’ll reach a corrupted door. Remove this with your Lumenstone Adjuvant, and you’ll be able to pick up the lumenspar.

The Glowing Narrows: 69 - 80

69:On the southern side of the Glowing Narrows, this lumenspar can be found on top of a mushroom in the centre of the room. We recommend climbing on a nearby root and gliding over to reach it!

70: Walk south of the Glowing Narrows waypoint. Just below a tiny waterfall, next to some ore, is your lumenspar.

71: South east of the Glowing Narrows waypoint, you can find this lumenspar on top of a root directly under the N on the map.

72: Along the north path from the Glowing Narrows waypoint. As you reach a large body of water, you’ll see it on top of some mushrooms.

73: Walk north of the Glowing Narrows waypoint, then take a right. You’ll see this lumenspar over a small body of water.

74: Once you pass the western gate in the Glowing Narrows, you’ll find this lumenspar on the path ahead.

75: Jumping down west of the Glowing Narrows, you’ll find this lumenspar right in front of a boss. Take them out, or grab it and run, it’s up to you!

76: As you head north up the long path towards the final zone of The Chasm, you’ll pass by this lumenspar on your right.

77: As you walk into the final room of the Narrows, you’ll see a lumenspar directly ahead of the entrance waypoint.

78: This lumenspar is found next to the western waypoint in the Narrows.

79: From the western waypoint, walk west across the stone pillars to pick up this lumenspar.

80: From the western waypoint, head towards the highest platform in the room via the stone pillars to your right. Climb up, and you’ll find this lumenspar on the tallest platform.

That wraps up our guide on all the Lemenspar locations in The Chasm! For more Genshin Impact version 2.6 guides, check out our builds for Yun Jin and Venti in case you luck out and score them from the current Wish Banners.