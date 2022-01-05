Genshin Impact Qingxin Flower locations and best Qingxin Flower farm route

Genshin Impact Qingxin Flower is a rare and valuable plant you’ll need plenty of if you want to level up some of Liyue’s finest characters.

While they may be hard to find, there’s rather a lot of them about for a rare plant, more than enough to tide you over until the flowers reset and grow again.

What is Qingxin Flower in Genshin Impact?

Qingxin Flower is primarily used as an Ascension material for Xiao, Ganyu, and, as of the 2.4 version update, Shenhe. You’ll need plenty of them, but while the blossoms are rare, there’s no shortage of places to find them across Liyue.

One recipe calls for Qingxin Flower as well: Tianshu Meat. You’ll have to reach reputation level 7 in Liyue to earn the recipe, but it’s worth the trouble. The dish boosts your party’s physical damage by 30% and critical hit rate by 8% for 300 seconds.

Genshin Impact Qingxin Flower location — Where to find Qingxin Flower

Qingxin Flower grows at higher elevations in Liyue, but you’ll find them primarily around Wuwang Hill and the areas surrounding Qingyun Peak, including Jueyun Karst and the hills north of Cuije Slope.

Qingxin Flower locations near Liyue Harbor

Qingxin Flower locations in Wuwang Hill

Qingxin Flower locations in Minwin

You can also purchase a small number of Qingxin Flower from Gui in Bubu Pharmacy. You can also farm Qingxin Flower in the Serenitea Pot if you have the Luxuriant Glebe. Reach Inazuma reputation rank three to receive the seed gathering gadget, and you’ll convert Qingxin Flowers into seeds for planting.

What is the best Genshin Impact Qingxin Flower farm route?

Similar to Sango Pearl and any other material spread out over a wide area, your best bet for efficient Qingxin Flower gathering is starting at a waypoint marker and working your way out from there.

It’s a specialty item, so you’ll have to wait two real-world days for the flowers to grow back, whether you harvest them in Liyue or grow them in your teapot.

If you're angling for Yun Jin in your Genshin Impact party, make sure to gather plenty of Glaze Lily and challenge the Golden Wolflord. Tired of flower picking? Head back to Inazuma and unlock the newest region in the depths of the ocean, Enkanomiya.