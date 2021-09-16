Genshin Impact Sango Pearl locations and best Sango Pearl farm route

Genshin Impact Sango Pearl is a new item found only in a handful of places on Watatsumi Island.

There’s not been much point to it since the Genshin 2.1 update released. That’s about to change, however. Kokomi uses Sango Pearl, and you’ll want to stockpile quite a few.

Genshin Impact Sango Pearl | What is Sango Pearl

Sango Pearl is a new local specialty that Kokomi uses in her level-up Ascension. She’s the only one who needs Sango Pearl so far, and, unlike Sakura Blossom, there’s no other use for the item just yet or recipes that need it. That might change in future updates when more Inazuma characters find their way to your party, but for now, it only has this single use.

Genshin Impact Sango Pearl | Sango Pearl locations

For now, you can only find Sango Pearl in a handful of places on Watatsumi Island. It’s fitting considering the item’s close association with Kokomi, though there may be more locations added when miHoYo includes Tsurumi Island in the next update. We’ll update this guide should that happen.

Since Sango Pearl is, well… a pearl, you’ll only ever find it near the water, so don’t waste time trying to hunt them down on Watatsumi’s many cliffs. The pearls are easy to spot too, as they’re resting in a large, pink oyster.

Genshin Impact Sango Pearl | Sango Pearl farm

Sango Pearl respawns after two real-time days (48 hours), the same as other local specialty items. Fortunately, there’s a fairly easy farm method you can run every time they respawn, and it takes roughly three minutes to complete.

Sango Pearl locations are all close to Watatsumi’s waymarkers — or a new Domain, in the Suigetsu cluster’s case — so you can reach them with ease. Each run nets you about 45 Sango Pearl. It’s enough to see Kokomi through a couple of Ascensions, but you’ll just have to wait for respawns to hit those higher level tiers.

