Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit locations and Amakumo Fruit farm method

Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit is a new plant item introduced in the 2.1 update.

It’s found exclusively in one area, but you’ll want to do a bit of work before farming it. Seirai Island is a dangerous place at first.

Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit | What is Amakumo Fruit

Amakumo Fruit is a new plant material whose primary use is as Baal’s level-up Ascension material. There may be new recipes that require Amakumo Fruit as well, but we haven't encountered them just yet if so.

You’ll need over 100 of them to reach Baal's final Ascension phase, which means you'll be playing the long game with her. For now, Seirai island is the only place to find them, and farming options are limited.

Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit | Amakumo Fruit locations

Some Amakumo Fruits grow around the edges of Seirai Island, but most of them are clustered around the central peaks area. Completing Seirai Stormchasers first makes harvesting them much easier, since you don’t have to deal with Balethunder while you gather.

Amakumo Fruit locations on Seirai Island

Here’s where to look for the fruits.

Genshin Impact Amakumo Fruit | Amakumo Fruit farm

For now, it doesn’t seem like you can grow Amakumo Fruit in the Serenitea Pot. We’ve tried gathering them with the Seed Dispenser equipped and received no seeds, though it’s possible literal Amakumo Fruit farming could pop up later.

Meanwhile, the best farming bet is just scouring Seirai Island every two or three days. Amakumo Fruit is a plant material, and those reset every 48-72 hours.

Make sure you’re gathering plenty of Hanguard items for the newest Genshin Impact character’s Talent Ascension as well. You’ll also need Storm Beads for both her and Sara’s level-up Ascension, and Spectral Husks should be on your radar if you’re playing as Aloy.