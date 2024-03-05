Genshin Impact Dendrobium locations and Dendrobium farming

Finding Genshin Impact Dendrobium locations takes you on a quick jaunt through central Inazuma. Dendrobium are few in number compared to other local specialties, which is a blessing and a curse. Blessing, as it makes farming much faster and easier. Curse, as it’ll take roughly a week of real-world time to get enough Dendrobium for one character’s full ascension.

Our Genshin Impact Dendrobium locations guide points out where to find the flowers and recommends a potential Dendrobium farming route.

If you’re a new player who needs Dendrobium for your Chiori ascension materials, you’ll have to wait a while before you can reach Inazuma, as it’s blocked off by story and Adventure Rank progress. You’ll need to complete the Liyue chapter and reach AR 30 before you can finally get to Inazuma. After the region’s prologue, you’re free to wander the islands as you wish.

Genshin Impact Dendrobium

Genshin Impact Dendrobium locations – Kujou Encampment

Kujou Encampment is home to a few small Dendrobium clusters. One is to the west of the encampment itself, tucked away in the trenches and along the road of an old battlefield. Another is near the waypoint south of the Pyro Hypostasis, and the final is north of the Hypostasis arena.

That last area is a bit of a pain, as an Electro field blocks it. The Electrograna you need is on a small piece of land behind the Dendrobium locations, with an Electro Mitachurl nearby. You can just grab the Electrograna and run. The Mitachurl won’t follow you too far.

Genshin Impact Dendrobium locations – Nazuchi Beach

The next clusters are on Nazuchi Beach, a small location between Yashiori and Tatarasuna islands. They’re pretty much everywhere here, and you can also do some handguard farming, since several Nobushi and Kairagi wander around the shoreline.

If you’re having trouble finding the Dendrobium, check in the long grasses with white blooms.

Pay a visit to the shipwreck if you haven’t been there before to pick up a new world quest.

Genshin Impact Dendrobium locations – Yashiori Island

The final Dendrobium cluster is around the Maguu Kenki boss arena on Yashiori Island. They encircle the arena, buf as long as you don’t get too close to the boss, you should be able to gather them without triggering a fight.

Genshin Impact Dendrobium farming route

Since most Dendrobium are conveniently located near waypoints, you’ve got a pretty clear farming route without having to think much about it.

The Dendrobium near Kujou Encampment are literally in a straight line, so you don’t have to hunt for them. The biggest time sink in this leg of the run is having to grab the Electrograna, since there’s no way around it.

Nazuchi Beach is a giant circle, so you can navigate around or through it however you please without gaining or losing much time in your run.

The Yashiori Dendrobium are the easiest to get. Drop down from the waypoint, and circle around the Maguu Kenki arena, picking flowers as you go. The arena is clearly marked, so there should be little danger of accidentally picking a fight you aren’t ready for.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.