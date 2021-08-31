The best Genshin Impact Sara build can transform the Tenryou general into a useful support member.

She might not be the ferocious thunderstorm that her liege is, but Sara offers some strong Electro skills and party buffs. There’s also a good bit of flexibility in how you build her, including for F2P players, so this is one Genshin 2.1 character to keep an eye on.

Genshin Impact Sara build guide | Is Sara DPS?

Sort of, but not a particularly good one as far as bow wielders go. Sara’s low base attack of 15 (thanks Honey Hunter) mean her Skill and Burst are the main draws. Both grant attack buffs to active party members, making Sara better suited to sub-DPS duties.

Genshin Impact Sara build guide | The best Sara build

Sara’s abilities mean any build will have overlap between support and sub-DPS. The deciding factor is just which aspect you want to emphasize the most.

Sara build guide | The best Sara weapon for Electro sub-DPS

Emphasizing Sara’s Electro damage would look something like this. Have your main DPS use their Skill to afflict an enemy with an Element of some kind, ideally Cryo or Pyro. Swap to Sara, use her Skill or Burst, or both, to trigger the attack boost effect, then switch back to your DPS and use their Burst.

Windblume Ode is a good choice for this build. Its secondary stat increases the user’s Elemental Mastery, and the refinement skill increases attack power after using an Elemental Skill.

Mitternacht Waltz is another good choice if you have that instead. It essentially does the same thing, but the secondary stat increases Sara’s attack instead. That’s handy for boosting the Crowfeather effect.

Sara build guide | The best Sara Artifacts for Electro sub-DPS

Thundering Fury is Sara’s ideal Artifact set for this build.

2-piece effect: Increases Electro damage by 15%

4-piece effect: Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged and Superconduct by 40%. Triggering such effects decreases Elemental Skill cooldown by 1 second. Can only occur once every 0.8 seconds.

If getting the full set proves difficult, we recommend mixing it with the 2-piece effect from Brave Heart or Gladiator’s Finale. Both increase attack by 18%, which will further boost how much Sara’s Skill buffs the active character’s attack.

Sara build guide | The best Sara weapon for support DPS

The weapon for a support Sara build should increase how often she can pull off her Skill or Burst.

The four-star Favonius Warbow is a prime choice. Not only does its secondary stat increase Energy recharge, but its refinement skill has a high chance of generating Elemental particles. The Sacrificial Bow also stands out, since dealing critical hits with it could reset the user’s Skill cooldown timer.

Sara build guide | The best Sara Artifacts for support DPS

You’ve got some Artifact flexibility with a support Sara. If you use the Sacrificial Bow on her, a combination of Berserker and Brave Heart increases both how often she can summon Crowfeathers and the buff they give.

A Favonius Warbow Sara benefits more from The Exile set, however.

2-piece effect: Increases Energy recharge by 20%

4-piece effect: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates two Energy for all party members (excluding the wearer) every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. This effect cannot stack.

Genshin Impact Sara build guide | The best Sara F2P build

If you don’t want to spend any Primogems, your Sara will likely tend toward blending support and sub-DPS, though without the Electro aspect.

The best Sara weapon for F2P

With that in mind, we recommend Hamayumi. Its secondary stat gives the user’s attack a hefty boost, and if they have full Energy, their normal and charged attacks deal much higher damage.

The best Sara Artifacts for F2P

Since the weapon increases attack, the Artifact set should do the same. Martial Artist is a good choice for this build as well, though Gambler is another interesting one.

2-piece effect: Increases Elemental Skill damage by 20% 4-piece effect: Defeating an opponent has 100% chance to remove Elemental Skill cooldown. Can only occur once every 15 seconds.

Genshin Impact Sara build guide | The best Sara party comp

Like other sub-DPS characters, Sara pairs best with a strong main DPS. At least one of them should be Pyro or Cryo to trigger the best Elemental Reactions. Diluc or Bennett are good Pyro choices since they also generate high Energy. Diona works well for Cryo, since her Burst heals and deals continued Cryo damage.

Sara benefits from the High Voltage Resonance, so the fourth slot should include another Electro character. Baal would be ideal. The continual cycle of Reactions would charge party Energy and buff her own Burst. However, if you don’t recruit her, Razor is another good choice and one who benefits greatly from Sara’s attack buff.