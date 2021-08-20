Genshin Impact v2.1 releases September 1, and it comes with plenty of content and fun things to keep you busy.

The latest update features more landscapes and the final chapter of Inazuma's main storyline. It also contains three more playable Inazuma characters, Liyue's tradition the Moonchase Festival, fishing, and the free cross-over character Aloy for PlayStation users.

Following the expansion released in v2.0, the main storyline revolving around the Traveler, the Electro Archon, various factions, and the people of Inazuma will come to an end in the final chapter of Inazuma's Archon Quest with v2.1.

As the story unfolds, players will be able to visit Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island. More boss enemies, including the Hydro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation, and the new Trounce Domain Boss Signora also await you.

The update also adds important Inazuma characters Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara to the roster. Story Quests for the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi will also be available.

Raiden Shogun will be joining as a five-star Electro polearm user who can deal large amounts of damage and provide buffs to the team. Sangonomiya Kokomi, the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island and leader of the resistance forces, will be joining as another five-star character. She uses the power of Hydro and a catalyst, and provides healing to teammates. Lastly, there's Kujou Sara, general of the Tenryou Commission and loyal to the Shogun, who doles out solid Electro ranged attacks with her bow and who provides buffs to her teammates.

More fun is coming with the update via the Moonchase Festival. Here, folks in Liyue gather, toast, and enjoy local delicacies every autumn. During the festival, players will reunite with Keqing and Xiangling, cook and taste local foods and recipes, and explore the origins of this ancient festival.

Like treasure? Then you will enjoy embarking on a treasure hunt across Liyue, Mondstadt, and Dragonspine as part of the Moonlight Seeker event.By participating, you can earn rewards which can be exchanged for resources, including the new four-star claymore Luxurious Sea-Lord to max refinement. In addition, you can also claim in-game rewards and up to 10 Intertwined Fate in the new daily login event.

Fishing will also be introduced and will allow you to angle for fishes across the continent of Teyvat. Your catch can be used to produce fish meat, or exchanged for rewards and new fishing rods from the Fishing Association. With the Pool of Sapphire Grace, a new furnishing added to the Serenitea Pot system, you will be able to raise Ornamental Fish in your personal realm.

An finally, for PlayStation users, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will be joining the game as part if its first crossover, Savior From Another World. Aloy will be joining as a free five-star character, adn if you have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above, you can receive her either during v2.1 on PlayStation or during v2.2 on all platforms.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world action RPG that brings players to the world of Teyvat. Here, you take on the role of the mysterious Traveler, who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling and unveil the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way.