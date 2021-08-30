Genshin Impact Aloy build guide | The best Aloy weapon, Artifacts, and more

The best Genshin Impact Aloy build can turn this middling crossover character into a versatile Cryo warrior.

Aloy is at her best on PlayStation, but mobile, PC, and F2P players fret not. She’s still viable on other platforms, even without her special bow’s unique skills.

How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact

miHoYo is giving Aloy out for free in the Genshin 2.1 update to all PlayStation players. Cross-save means PC and mobile players can also play as Aloy using cross-save, but those without access to Genshin Impact on PS4 and PS5 will have to wait until Genshin 2.2, though.

Genshin Impact Aloy build | Is Aloy DPS?

Aloy is mostly a sub-DPS character with some potential as a main DPS depending on your party needs and what platform you’re playing on. She’s a five-star character, but Aloy is closer to a buffed-up Diona than a new Ganyu, with a low base attack of 18 and good defense (thanks Honey Hunter).

Aloy’s Elemental Skill buffs her attack and makes her viable as a main DPS, but you’ll likely get the most use from triggering Reactions with her Skill and debuffing enemies.

Genshin Impact Aloy build guide | The best Aloy build

If you play mostly on mobile or PC, your best bet is using Aloy as a sub-DPS character and focusing on Elemental damage. PS4 and PS5 players get the Predator Bow’s buff for Aloy’s attack, which makes her a good candidate for main DPS.

Aloy build guide | The best Aloy weapon for sub-DPS

You’ve got a few bow choices if you want to focus on Aloy’s Elemental damage. Elegy for the End boosts the wielder’s Energy recharge and increases Elemental Mastery significantly, so it’s handy if you want to swap Aloy in to trigger a Reaction.

The Stringless is a solid four-star alternative that boosts Aloy’s Elemental Skill and Burst damage. Its secondary stat also enhances Elemental Mastery

Aloy build guide | The best Aloy Artifacts for sub-DPS

Blizzard Strayer is this build’s obvious choice. Aloy’s biggest advantage is the Cryo damage potential from her Chillwater Bomblets and the attack boost they give her normal shots.

2-piece effect: Increase Cryo damage by 15%

4-piece effect: When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their critical rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is frozen, the rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Aloy’s critical rate doesn’t scale as Diluc’s does, so the 4-piece effect isn’t the most useful here. Pairing it with Gladiator’s Finale or Brave Heart is a good choice if critical hits aren’t your priority. The 2-piece effect for each raises attack by 18%.

Aloy build guide | The best Aloy weapon for DPS

If you’re playing on PlayStation or just want a more offensive-focused Aloy, there’s a build or two for that as well.

Her unique Predator bow is an excellent fit for PlayStation players — and PlayStation players only. It’s free, has high base attack, increases Aloy’s attack when she deals Cryo damage and automatically boosts it by 66 just for equipping the bow. However, the latter two boons only work on PlayStation.

Still, its primary and secondary stats make it a decent choice for other users, especially considering its free.

Thundering Pulse is a nice second choice if you’re lucky enough to get it. Its refinement skill increases attack outright and further boosts it when you use an Elemental Skill or normal attack.

Aloy build guide | The best Aloy Artifacts for DPS

Martial Artist is our top pick for Aloy’s DPS Artifact set.

2-piece effect: Increases normal and charged attack damage by 15%

4-piece effect: After using an Elemental Skill, increases normal attack and charged attack damage by 25% for 8 seconds

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence is a sound alternative choice, though.

2-piece effect: Increases attack by 18%

4-piece effect: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and normal, charged, and plunging attack damage is increased by 50% for 10 seconds.

Genshin Impact Aloy build guide | The best Aloy F2P build

PlayStation users are fine to stick with Predator, but everyone else has a solid F2P choice as well.

The new Hamayumi bow is almost as good as Predator for Aloy. It also has a secondary stat that boosts attack, and its Refinement skill increases Normal and Charged attack by 16-32% and 12-24% respectively when the user’s Energy is full.

Martial Artist is, again, a good choice for its 2-piece effect in this build, though we also recommend either the Scholar or Exile set’s 2-piece effect for the bump to Energy recharge.

Genshin Impact Aloy build guide | The best Aloy party comp

Any party with Aloy should have a Hydro and Electro character in it to maximize her Elemental Reaction potential. Superconduct in particular is useful considering it debuffs enemy defense, while Freeze gives you some breathing room during fights with mobs.

Tartaglia, Xingqiu, and Electro Traveler are all good fits for this, and Baal would fit the bill too, should you be lucky enough to recruit her.

Your fourth slot is flexible, though a F2P Aloy would benefit from an Energy battery such as Kazuha or Bennett to keep her stocks charged.

