How to get new skins in Genshin Impact - Ningguang's skin and more

There’s nearly as many characters in Teyvat as constellations in the sky, but new skins in Genshin Impact are rather more difficult to come by.

These are purely for fun and have no effect on how the character performs in battle, and in most cases, they’ll also cost you some Genesis Crystals — which is to say, real-life cash.

How to get new skins in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo tends to release new skins following a specific pattern. They typically pop up around seasonal events, such as 2021’s Midsummer Island Adventure and 2022’s rerun of the Lantern Rite Festival. Some skins, such as Ningguang's new dress, are earnable through completing specific events. They then become available for purchase in the character costume section of the in-game shop.

How to get Ningguang skin in Genshin Impact

Version 2.4 introduced a new skin for Ningguang, but you can’t get it just yet. Ningguang’s Orchid Evening Gown is, initially, available only by completing the Moon’s Comely Brow event during Lantern Rite. After the event ends, you can also buy the dress for 1,680 Genesis Crystals in the in-game shop, which is roughly $17 worth of crystals.

How to get Keqing skin in Genshin Impact

Keqing also has a new outfit, the Opulent Splendor dress. It’s available in the in-game shop for a discounted price of 1,350 Genesis Crystals during the update. The price will increase to the usual 1,680 crystals as the Lantern Rite festival comes to a close.

Other character skins in Genshin Impact

Jean and Barbara have one alternate outfit each, and the only way to obtain them is by purchasing them for 1,680 Genesis Crystals in the in-game store.

However, we might start seeing more alternative outfits in the coming months, as miHoYo moves to comply with Chinese regulations mandating characters be portrayed in certain ways.

The first such set of changes will land in the version 2.5 update, which should go live in mid February. These will be free for everyone, and anyone not playing on Chinese servers will get the choice to swap outfits or keep the existing ones. miHoYo published some preliminary concept art featuring new skins for Jean, Mona, Amber, and Rosaria, though it’s not yet clear if more characters will have new outfits in the next update as well.

If you're just getting up to speed with the latest Genshin Impact update, check out our build guides for the two newest characters, Shenhe and Yun Jin. There's a brand-new area to explore as well, the ocean realm of Enkanomiya, and leaks have already started pouring out for the 2.5 update, including a glimpse at Yae Miko as a playable character.