Arataki Itto is finally available in Genshin Impact! For those lucky enough to have pulled the Arataki gang leader from the Oni’s Royale banner, you’re likely excited to deck them out in the best weapons and artifacts possible.

To help you achieve this, we’ve created this guide that’ll take you through the best options you have when looking for equipment for Itto. We’ll also list out options for free-to-play players who don’t have the time or money to grind out the best items, as well as the best team composition that lets Arataki Itto shine.

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto build - is Arataki Itto DPS?

Absolutely! With a move set that naturally provides hard-hitting charged attacks and geo damage boosts, Arataki Itto is a fantastic main-dps for a geo team. As a five star character, they’re difficult to obtain, but if you do you’ll have the star of your geo team in the palm of your hands.

Arataki Itto is all about linking together powerful attack strings, and hitting enemies with consistent damage. To get the most out of Itto, you’ll want to pair him with appropriate support characters so that when he’s ready to fight, the damage he deals is a high as possible.

Genshin Impact best Arataki Itto build

With Arataki Itto, you’ll really want to find artifacts with Crit damage and Crit chance stats, as these work well for his role as a main DPS. As he’s best when using slow charged attacks, you want each of these attacks to Crit if possible, and hit super hard.

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto - best weapon

Redhorn Stonethresher is a five-star claymore basically built to be perfect for Arataki Itto. By default it increases defence by 28%, but it also increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 40% of your character’s defence.

As an alternative, Serpent Shrine is a fantastic greatsword earnable through the game’s battle pass if you’ve made enough progress through it! Every 4s a character is on the field, your character will deal 6% more damage and take 3% more damage. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes damage.

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto - best artifact set

The Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set, acquired through the Slumbering Court domain on Seirai Island, is the perfect set for Arataki Itto. Here’s what it does:

2-piece: DEF +30%

4-piece: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack of Curiosity after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.

As a main-dps character that throws out tonnes of geo damage, as well as an ultimate ability that modifies Itto’s attacks to deal additional geo damage, this perfectly aligns with his move set.

As an alternative for those who don’t want to grind Husk of Opulent Dreams, Gladiator’s Finale is an okay replacement. Here’s what it does:

2-piece: ATK +18%

4-piece: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%

Bear in mind that Itto wants to use heavy attacks more than normal attacks, but if you’re okay with not being super optimal this is a good placeholder artifact set - at least until you earn the Husk of Opulent Dreams.

Genshin Impact best Arataki Itto free-to-play build

For those out there who perhaps aren’t too far through the story, or just like to play Genshin Impact at a more relaxed pace, we’ve got recommendations for a free-to-play build for our favourite gang leader.

For the weapon, craft yourself a Whiteblind Claymore from the blacksmith. All you need for this is Northlander Claymore bilet, crystal chunks, and White Iron Chunks. This weapon On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks., so it naturally works well with Itto.

As for artifacts, try and aim for the Resolution Of Sojourner artifact four-piece set, filling out the other two slots with Martial Artist or Berserker Artifacts for their two-piece bonuses. Remember that Critical Damage and Critical rate are the two most important stats you want from your artifacts, so don’t pump too much into anything unless you see those present.

Genshin Impact best Arataki Itto build - The best Arataki Itto team comp

With Arataki Itto you’ll want to pair him with Gorou - the four star character from the same banner - who you’ll likely already have if you’ve been lucky enough to pull Itto. They are a great support character for Itto, boosting Geo damage and providing defensive stats. Having him will also provide geo Elemental Resonance.

Albedo is a great third character to take, as they provide a great additional source of geo damage while also generating geo elemental energy Itto can use. In the fourth slot, you’ll want a character that can focus on generating energy in Itto’s downtime.Baal is great for this if you’re lucky enough to own them, but feel free to add any battery character you like - such as Bennet or Fischl.