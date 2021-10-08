Genshin Impact Thoma build guide - The best Thoma weapon, Artifacts, and more

The best Genshin Impact Thoma build turns Narukami Island’s fixer into a formidable defender.

He’s versatile and fits into nearly any team composition. Don’t expect to get too much DPS potential out of him, but with these builds, you don’t need it anyway.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Genshin Impact Thoma build guide - Is Thoma DPS?

Thoma is a support DPS character with more emphasis on defense than attack, and he occupies a fairly niche position compared to other characters. His attack stat is low even by four-star standards, and Xiangling outperforms him as a DPS character. Thoma’s biggest strength is his shield ability, though Xinyan’s offensive shield makes her a more versatile choice.

His utility lies in how the shield works. Thoma’s scales based on his HP, and while even that stat is fairly low, the shield’s absorption stacks every time Thoma uses his Skill.

His Burst creates an effect that generates shields every time the active character triggers a Fiery Collapse, which they can do every one second once Thoma activates the ability.

Genshin Impact Thoma build guide - The best Thoma build

You can build Thoma for DPS, but we only recommend it if you have Engulfing Lightning. Xiangling is free, so focus on her if you need a purely DPS-focused Pyro user on your team if you didn’t manage to get Baal’s spear.

Thoma’s more flexible build maximizes his support potential by boosting his HP and Recharge.

Thoma build guide - The best Thoma weapon for DPS support

Engulfing Lightning increases the user’s attack and Energy Recharge, which is ideal for Thoma (if you're not using it on Baal). Not only can he pull off his Burst more often, but he’s able to deal with foes while on the field. Using a Burst increases Recharge and, subsequently, attack for a short while as well.

You’ll need another DPS character with him to handle tougher foes, but it’s an effective choice for support and setting up Reactions.

If you didn’t get Engulfing Lightning, Skyward Spine is a decent secondary that bolsters Energy Recharge to a slightly lesser extent, but also increases normal attack damage and speed.

Thoma build guide - The best Thoma Artifacts for DPS support

The 2-piece effect for Exile and Scholar boost Recharge by 20% and are a natural choice for this build. Gladiator’s Finale’s 2-piece effect boosts attack by 18%, or if you’re relying on Thoma’s Skill for damage, the 2-piece Crimson Witch set bumps Pyro damage up by 15%. Either is a solid pick.

Genshin Impact Thoma build guide - The best Thoma F2P build

Thoma’s F2P build is also his best support option. This build’s primary focus is increasing shield strength, though it’s flexible and supports a Recharge emphasis as well.

Thoma build guide - The best Thoma F2P weapon

The Catch or Prototype Starglitter are ideal for this build. Both have the same attack stat and Energy Recharge bonus. The Catch increases Burst damage and critical rate, so it’s a good fit for the Recharge Artifact build while Starglitter raises normal and charged attack after using an Elemental Skill.

The Catch is best If you opt for the Recharge Artifact build, since it boosts your Burst power.

Whatever your choice, you can get both without spending Primogems. The Catch just requires plenty of fishing, and you can forge Prototype Starglitter if you have the materials.

Thoma build guide - The best Thoma F2P Artifacts

For this build, we’re using the Adventurer set and Retracing Bolide.

Adventurer’s 2-piece effect: Increases max HP by 1,000 Retracing Bolide’s 2-piece effect: Increases shield strength by 35%

This build gets the most out of Thoma’s shield, but you can swap one of those out for Scholar or Exile if you find you need help using his Burst more often.

Genshin Impact Thoma build guide - The best Thoma party comp

Thoma’s nature as a support character means he works well with nearly any other composition. His shield provides DPS support for strong attackers and covers healers while they restore the party, so the main thing to consider is what Reactions he can help trigger with his Burst.

We recommend including an Electro character, such as Sara or Fischl, for Overload and a Hydro character for Vaporize. Kokomi, Barbara, or Childe are good choices for either of those since they each have a way to continuously inflict Wet on enemies with fairly low cooldown times.

For the fourth slot, another Pyro character would activate Fervent Flames and increase attack by 25%. It still won’t push Thoma into a full DPS role, but every bit helps.

The next Genshin Impact update introduces a new island, but if you're still exploring the rest of Inazuma, we've got guides for some of the trickier puzzles, including Amakumo Peak, Reminiscence of Seirei, and the Suigetsu Pool Puzzle.