Genshin Impact Reminiscence of Seirai guide and all Reminiscence of Seirai locations

Genshin Impact Reminiscence of Seirai is a new world quest where you try jogging the ancestral memories of former Seirai Island residents with some nice — and very specific — photos of the island.

You have a vague guide to work with, but one chunk of purple rock is quite a bit like the next. We’ve put together where to look so you can knock this one out fast.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Genshin Impact Reminiscence of Seirai | How to start Reminiscence of Seirai

Travel to Seirai Island to the spot where the Warding Stone was in Seirai Stormchasers, in between the two waypoints. Drop down, and you’ll see a small shrine on the path. Investigate to find the photo.

Follow the prompts to Inazuma City, and speak with the necessary people there. Now it’s back to Seirai Island, only without any quest markers to show you the way.

Genshin Impact Reminiscence of Seirai | Reminiscence of Seirai photo 1

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven, then head west past the shipwreck. There’s a small island with a portal and some Hilichurls. Take care of the ‘churls, then face the shipwreck to snap your shot.

Genshin Impact Reminiscence of Seirai | Reminiscence of Seirai photo 2

For the next one, head south along the shoreline and climb the hill where the shoreline ends. Look out over the southern waters, and use the Kamera.

Genshin Impact Reminiscence of Seirai | Reminiscence of Seirai photo 3

This next one is much easier to do if you’ve already unlocked Thunder Manifestation. Travel to the waypoint above the giant lake, and drop down. Head slightly west to the path approaching the lake to get in the right spot. This one is a little fiddly, but the image above should guide you well.

Genshin Impact Reminiscence of Seirai | Reminiscence of Seirai photo 4

This one is near where the quest begins. Climb up where the pin is on the image above, and face the rocky outcrop across the water.

That’s it for how to finsih Reminiscence of Seirai in Genshin Impact. If you’re still catching up in the 2.1 update though, we’ve got detailed guides on how to fish, how to get the new polearm The Catch, and where to grab Amakumo Fruit and for Sara and Baal.