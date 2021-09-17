Genshin Impact Kokomi build and best Kokomi weapons and artifacts to use

The best Genshin Impact Kokomi build turns the leader of the Sangonomiya resistance into a powerful and flexible asset that keeps your party alive in tough situations.

She’s a support healer with more DPS potential than Barbara, but it often hinges on circumstance more than it does with sub-DPS healers such as Bennett. Still, she’s a potent addition to any team with a F2P option that brings out the best of both her worlds.

Genshin Impact Kokomi build guide | Is Kokomi DPS?

Kokomi is a support character before anything else, though she can fill a sub-DPS role as well. Her base attack of 18 is low by five-star standards, putting Kokomi on the same level as Sara and Aloy. The Sangonimiya general is essentially a better Barbara. Her Skill applies Wet, heals HP, and damages enemies, while her Burst increases attack power based on Kokomi’s HP and heals the party.

Genshin Impact Kokomi build guide | The best Kokomi build

You can build Kokomi as either a healer or a mix of healer and Hydro sub-DPS. There’s some overlap in both builds, given her skills, but the weapon and artifact sets make a significant difference.

Kokomi build guide | The best Kokomi weapon for support DPS

Fumetsu Gekka (Everlasting Moonglow), Kokomi’s signature weapon, complements both sides of this build. Its secondary stat boosts HP, and only Skyward Atlas surpasses it in strength. Fumetsu Gekka’s refinement skill is the most interesting feature, though.

It increases healing effectiveness by 10% outright and enhances normal attack by 1% of the character’s max HP. After the wielder uses their Elemental Burst, normal attacks restore 0.6 Energy every 0.1 seconds.

The benefits to Kokomi’s attack are modest with this weapon, but it’s enough to help her handle most threats while acting as a nearly perpetual healer for the party.

Kokomi build guide | The best Kokomi Artifacts for support DPS

This build is flexible with Artifacts, though our top recommendation is a combination of Maiden Beloved and the Adventurer’s set to maximize the benefits from both Skill and Burst.

Maiden Beloved 2-piece effect: Increases healing effectiveness by 15%

Adventurer 2-piece effect: Increases max HP by 1,000

If you can’t get healed much more already, swap the Maiden Beloved Artifacts for either Martial Artist or Heart of Depth.

Martial Artist 2-piece effect: Increases normal and charged attack damage by 15%

Heart of Depth 2-piece effect: Increases damage by 15%

Kokomi build guide | The best Kokomi weapon for sub-DPS

Skyward Atlas is the best choice if you’re prioritizing attack over healing. It’s the strongest catalyst with a secondary stat that enhances the user’s attack, and the refinement skill increases Elemental damage by up to 24%.

Kokomi build guide | The best Kokomi Artifacts for sub-DPS

Heart of Depth is a solid complement to Skyward Atlas for Kokomi.

2-piece effect: Increases Hydro damage by 15%

4-piece effect: After using an Elemental Skill, normal attack and charged attack damage by 30% for 15 seconds

Genshin Impact Kokomi build guide | The best Kokomi F2P build

If you’ve used all your Priogems getting Kokomi, there’s still a strong build option that won’t cost you any extra. Kokomi’s F2P build balances her healing abilities and attack potential.

The best Kokomi weapon for F2P

The weapon is a bit more difficult to settle on than most F2P builds, since the available catalysts you can forge are a bit underwhelming. However, the Hakushin Ring is a solid choice for a sub-DPS Kokomi, even with its oddly specific refinement skill.

Hakushin Ring increases the user’s Energy recharge. If the wielder triggers an Electro reaction, then the additional Element involved in that reaction gets a 10-20% damage boost for six seconds. Even without the bonus, Hakushin Ring is just slightly less powerful than five-star catalysts, making it a good all ‘rounder for both of Kokomi’s roles.

The best Kokomi Artifacts for F2P

Kokomi’s F2P build has some flexibility with Artifacts. The Instructor’s or Wanderer’s Troupe 2-piece effect increases Elemental Mastery by 80, which is a nice fit with the Hakushin Ring and its Reaction-based bonus.

Heart of Deep’s 2-piece boon to Hydro damage works just as well here, and you could mix it with Martial Artist to bump Kokomi’s sub-DPS capabilities up just a bit more. As with the support build, swap in Maiden Beloved as needed if you want more healing.

Genshin Impact Kokomi build guide | The best Kokomi party comp

Kokomi’s role as support or sub-DPS means she fits in well with most party comps. Having an Electro character, such as Baal or Sara, is a given if you’re using our F2P build. Other strong choices include Cryo to trigger the Frozen reaction. Ayaka inflicts Cryo just by sprinting, which makes her a good choice, though PlayStation users shouldn’t ignore Aloy either.

Since Kokomi’s Burst is one of her most important features, you’ll want a good Energy battery as well. Kazuha is particularly good for this, since he deals heavy damage and triggers Swirl while generating Energy, though Sara works well in this role too.

If you don’t want to use up Artifact slots with Maiden Beloved, add another Hydro character to your party, such as Xingqiu. The Elemental Resonance effect boosts healing effects by 30%.

That's it for our Genshin Impact Kokomi build guide. If you're still wondering what to do with the 2.1 update's other new characters, we've got detailed build guides for Baal, Sara, and Aloy as well, along with how to get Kokomi's new Ascension materials, Sango Pearl and Spectral Husk.