Genshin Impact Cor Lapis locations and Cor Lapis farm routes

You’ll need plenty of Genshin Impact Cor Lapis if you’re spending time in Liyue or with some of its more notable inhabitants.

There’s over a hundred Cor Lapis deposits, though the most efficient farming routes take you through central Liyue.

What is Cor Lapis for in Genshin Impact?

Cor Lapis is an ingredient in several crafting recipes, and it’s also a vital character Ascension material for three Liyue heroes: Chongyun, Keqing, and Zhongli. You’ll need dozens of the stone chunks to get your chosen character to level 90, but there’s plenty of it waiting to be mined across Liyue.

Crafting recipes that call for Cor Lapis include Geo potions, yellow dye for furnishings, the Geoculus Resonance Stone for finding stray Geoculus, and the Geo Treasure Compass, which points out unopened treasure chests.

Where are the Genshin Impact Cor Lapis locations?

Cor Lapis is scattered throughout Liuye, and since it’s a mined item, you’ll almost always find it near rock formations, cliffs, and hills.

Cor Lapis map - Northern Liyue

Cor Lapis map - Guili Plains ang Qingyun Peak

Cor Lapis map - Southern Liyue

You can also purchase five Cor Lapis from Changshun in Liyue Harbor. The usual three-day reset time for local specialties applies here as well, so it’s not the most efficient way of gathering.

Genshin Impact Cor Lapis farm

Most Cor Lapis deposits are concentrated in central Liyue. We recommend focusing your attention in the area around Cuijue Slope and Luhua Pool, then further west in the Mount Hulao region. Mt. Tianheng Lingju Pass areas have a bit less to offer, but the Cor Lapis there is more concentrated than areas further north.

The Wuwang Hill and Stone Forest Cor Lapis are spread much further, so leave these for later if you still need more.

If you're recruiting other Liyue characters to your party, such as Xiao, Shenhe, or Yun Jin, you'll need to gather some Qingxin Flower and Glaze Lily as well. Take a detour to Enkanomiya once you're fed up with material gathering, and check out some of the secrets it has to offer.