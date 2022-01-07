Genshin Impact best Chongyun build, weapons, and Chongyun F2P options

The latest Chongyun rerun is live, and the best Genshin Impact Chongyun build turns this frosty exorcist into a non-stop source of heavy Cryo damage.

Chongyun relies almost exclusively on his Skill and Burst for damage, but there are some easy-to-obtain weapons and Artifacts that let you get the most out of him without too much grind.

When is the next Chongyun rerun in Genshin Impact?

Chongyun pops up regularly in banners, and the most recent Chongyun rerun is part of the version 2.4 update. He appears on both the Shenhe and Xiao banners, along with Ningguang, and both are live until January 25.

It’s not the only way to get Chongyun in Genshin Impact, though. The Prosperous Partnerships event during the Lantern Rite festival gives you a chance to exchange event currency to get one of the four-star Liyue characters, including Chongyun. If you’ve already got him and want to pad out his constellations, you can do that during Prosperous Partnerships as well.

What are the Chongyun materials?

Chongyun materials are a bit of a motley mix. You’ll need Hoarfrost Core from the Cryo Regisvinve in Mondstadt, Cor Lapis from Liyue, and mask-series items. Talent materials include Diligence books, more masks, and, at higher levels, Dvalin’s Sigh, which you can only get from defeating Stormterror.

Is Chongyun a DPS character?

Yes, but not a main DPS. His potential is locked behind his Skill and Burst, both of which deal heavy Cryo damage, so you’ll need to pair him with stronger fighters to help wipe out your foes.

What is the best Genshin Impact Chongyun build?

Chongyun’s utility is in his Cryo damage, so you’ll want to focus on that, plus his Elemental Skill and Burst. The Skill creates a frost field that infuses weapons with Cryo, while his Burst drops three blades of ice in a small area. Chongyun hits slowly, unlike Eula, so you won’t want to prioritize his physical damage.

What is the best Chongyun weapon in Genshin Impact?

If you’re going for a Cryo build, Chongyun’s best weapon is actually a four-star one: the Sacrificial Greatsword. It increases Energy Recharge and gives you a 40-80% chance of ending your Skill cooldown after using said Skill. The Sacrificial Greatsword is fairly common, so you should have an easy chance of refining the passive skill by at least a few ranks.

Should that not be flashy enough, we recommend Skyward Pride. It also increases Energy Recharge, and the passive skill boosts all damage, elemental or otherwise, by 8-12%. Using an attack or Burst also creates a vacuum blade that deals at least 80% of your usual damage for 20 seconds.

What are the best Chongyun Artifacts?

You’ve got a few choices for Chongyun Artifacts, depending on which weapon you use. Blizzard Strayer is a must, whatever you pick. 2-piece effect: Increases Cryo damage by 15%

Noblesse Oblige (2-piece effect increases Elemental Burst damage by 20%) is a popular choice, though at higher levels, we recommend the 2-piece Gambler to boost Elemental Skill damage. Chongyun’s passive talent Rimechaser Blade summons a second Cryo blade once the Skill’s field dissipates, and it deals 100% of the Skill’s base damage.

What is the best Chongyun F2P build?

Chongyun’s F2P build is similar to his paid build and revolves around pulling off his Burst.

Best Chongyun F2P weapon

We opted for the Katsuragikiri Nagamasa for Chongyun’s F2P weapon. It has a bit of everything Chongyun needs, with a secondary stat that increases Energy Recharge and a passive skill that boosts Elemental Skill damage.

Best Chongyun F2P Artifacts

Chongyun’s F2P Artifacts are the same as his paid Artifacts, with a bit of flexibility on the Gambler set. Since the Katsuragikiri Nagamasa boosts Elemental Skill damage already, you could use the 2-piece Scholar set to kick Energy Recharge up by a further 20%.

What is the best Chongyun party comp?

Since Chongyun’s attacks all affect a broad area, you’ll want your other DPS units to have AoE skills as well. Bennett or Xiangling are solid picks for Pyro, and Xingqiu is excellent for triggering Frozen reactions. Fischl is also a good choice if you want to aim for Superconduct, since her Skill remains active and triggers Electro damage every few seconds.

Chongyun isn’t the hardiest of fighters, so we also recommend a shield character. Yun Jin is a top pick for this, since she can trigger Crystallize for shields and boost normal attack damage with her Burst.

Once you have your party in order, take a stroll in the sea and check out the newest area in Genshin Impact, Enkanomiya. The underwater region takes some work to unlock, but there's plenty of secrets to uncover there, including more islands after the initial one, secret books, and key sigils.

And if you're on the fence about Chongyun still, consider saving your Primogems for what's up ahead in the next Genshin Impact banners.