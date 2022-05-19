Best Chongyun Team Comps in Genshin Impact

Chongyun is one of the easiest cryo characters to obtain in Genshin Impact, thanks in large part to his status as a four star character and their presence in the game since version 1.4. They’re liked well enough, but are typically seen as a subpar performer. However, a carefully built team comp paired with an exceptional Chongyun build can make a dent in that belief.

As such, we’ve created this guide on our best Chongyun team comp so you can best enhance Chongyun’s performance. We’ve split this article into two parts, one recommending the best DPS, support, and battery characters for players with a vast collection, and an alternative team comp for f2p players or those without many of the game’s best options.

What is the best Chongyun team comp?

Chongyun can be a brilliant backup DPS in the right team.

As Chongyun excels at dealing damage in a wide area, and applying cryo to those caught in that range, we’re choosing characters that play into that strength. Our picks our:

Main DPS: Klee

Sub DPS: Chongyun

Battery: Bennet

Support: Venti

No matter how you cut it, Chongyun just can’t put out enough damage on their lonesome to fill the main DPS role. However, they do a great job as a sub DPS character thanks to what we wrote earlier: their ability to apply cyro to lots of grouped up enemies at once.

So if Chongyun is our sub DPS whose role is to apply Cryo and deal a decent amount of damage, who’s our main DPS? Klee is an excellent pick here. Not only are they one of the best Pyro damage characters in the game, they’re able to proc melt elemental reactions alongside Chongyun. Once melt is triggered, the elemental attack that triggered it does increased damage. Therefore, you want to apply Cryo with Chongyun first, then cash in greater damage numbers with Klee to wipe out enemies.

When it comes to battery picks, Bennet is a trusty pick we have a tendency to fall back on - for good reason! They’re able to generate a wild amount of elemental orbs for your team, as well as granting Pyro elemental resonance to your team to further boost Klee’s damage output. Finally, they can also trigger melt procs, which while worse than Klee doing it will still cut through enemies.

Finally, we’ve got Venti in a support role. The whole reason why revolves around their ability to group enemies up with their elemental burst numerous times during fights. This is important due to this team’s goal of applying melt to as many enemies at once as you can. You’re losing out on heals or shields with Venti, but as long as you’re not getting hit too much it’s totally worth it.

What is the best Chongyun f2p team comp?

Even without the best team, Chongyun can make all the difference!

If you're not swimming in primo gems or hanging out with a full roster of Genshin Impact characters, there’s no need to worry! Chongyun can still perform well in a f2p friendly team. Here’s our picks for our best Chongyun f2p team comp::

Main DPS: Xiangling

Sub DPS: Chongyun

Support: Amber

Support: Barbara

This team comp is a bit of a weird one. The Goal is still to proc melt often and easily using Chongyun as a backup DPS. As with our suggested team comp above, they really excel at applying Cyro to many enemies at once, and as such are great at getting a massive damage combo started.

As for our main DPS, Xiangling is our pick. Another four star character that pops up often in wish banners as an easy-to-get four star, chances are you should have them hanging around. They are a fairly powerful Pyro DPS, and so can benefit greatly from melt procs with Chongyun’s help.

Where we kind of go off the rails is with Amber. They technically fill a support role here as they aren’t present for their ability to deal damage. We use them to obtain the pyro elemental resonance to further improve Xiangling’s damage, and for their taunt dummy elemental skill which can give you some breathing room in tough fights.

Finally, Barbara is our dedicated healer. They can dish out some handy heals to your team quick enough for it to work out more often or not. When her elemental skill is active, you may even be able to freeze enemies up close! This obviously will force you to reapply Cyro, but it can come as yet another pressure reliever in rough fights.

That concludes our Best Chongyun team comp for Genshin Impact guide! For more Genshin Impact stuff, check out our monthly free Genshin codes page, as well as this dancer who choreographed a sweet dance to the Genshin Impact OST.