Rolling for Zhongli

Genshin Impact player choreographs dance to Zhongli's theme

The dance is a send up to the player's favourite five star character.
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
A header image with the dancer and Zhongli split.

A passionate Genshin Impact fan has expressed their love for a certain handsome geo character via a dance performance. Sharing this on the Genshin Impact Reddit, they’ve been met with a wave of love from other players. We reached out to the dancer themselves, user Baguette1006, to get some extra info on the event.

The dancer, who has been playing Genshin Impact since 2020, performed this routine at a charity dance meet that they competed in back in January this year. During the video listed in the Reddit post, we see them pull off a variety of moves in time with Zhongli’s theme, Rex Incognito.

“I chose Zhongli’s theme because it was one of my favourite themes from Genshin and it just suited me well. I choreograph a lot so I created this dance by just going through the motions and seeing what fit together.”

The star of this performance still competes in gymnastics, and we personally can’t wait until we see another Genshin-inspired dance from them. Here’s a challenge - try compose a routine for Razor!

Now is actually a great time to pick up dancing if you’re a Genshin Impact player looking for something new to do, as Version 2.7 has been indefinitely delayed. Not a bad deal if you’ve still not rolled Ayato though, and the weekly free primogems makes the wait far more bearable.

