Genshin Impact for Nintendo Switch is still in development, say miHoYo

Genshin Impact has found significant success since its launch on consoles, PC, and mobile. The title was also initially set to come to Nintendo Switch back in 2020. However, we're now well into 2022 and are yet to see any signs of the macha game on the handheld console.

It's been a while since we've had any update from miHoYo, too, so the folks at GoNintendo took it upon themselves to ask miHoYo whether or not fans should still expect to see the free-to-play game on Nintendo Switch. Needless to say, they didn't get too far in terms of any concrete or exciting answers. However, we do know that the efforts to bring Genshin Impact to Nintendo Switch aren't yet over.

Given that recent Genshin Impact media has failed to mention the Nintendo Switch whatsoever, fans became a little concerned that perhaps, after all, Genshin may not come to the Switch. The neglect for the Nintendo Switch was rectified when video descriptions were updated to mention it, but the damage had already been done for worried fans.

Let's hope that when Genshin lands on Switch, it might make an impact.

That being said, GoNintendo reached out to miHoYo's PR to ask what the deal is. Xin Yang, miHoYo's global PR executive shared "The Switch version [of Genshin Impact] is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress further along."

How much process has actually been made on bringing the game over to Nintendo Switch? We don't know. Nor are we any closer to finding out a release date or window for it. It's good to know that we'll be seeing Genshin Impact on the Nintendo Switch sooner or later. However, with no development update after two years, I still find myself lacking hope that I'll be able to play Genshin Impact on my Switch anytime soon.

Guess I'll stick to gathering Primogems on PC for now. At least we have a new banner coming soon, hopefully!