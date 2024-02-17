Genshin Impact Yae Miko materials list
Miko makes you work for her ascension materials
Putting together Genshin Impact Yae Miko materials takes a bit of work and a visit to the land that HoYoverse forgot. Yae Miko uses a hodgepoge of items - sea flowers for her ascension, handguards for talents, and a boss drop from a region that's been left abandoned for years.
Yae Miko is one of just two characters to use the False Fin boss drop, so there’s not much competition for that material. However, several characters use Handguard items and Light talent books, including Raiden Shogun, Ayaka, and Ayato. Make sure to plan ahead if you want to level all of them up, so you don't get caught short.
Our Genshin Impact Yae Miko materials list guide lays out everything you need to get the 5-star Electro character maxed out. Check out our Yae Miko build guide if you're wondering how to kit the Shogun's familiar out once she's at the right level.
Genshin Impact Yae Miko materials list
Yae Miko materials for ascension
Here's what you need to max out Yae Miko's level.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3 Old Handguard, 3 Sea Ganoderma
|20,000
|40
|3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 15 Old Handguard, 10 Sea Ganoderma, 2 Dragonheir's False Fin
|40,000
|50
|6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 12 Kageuchi Handguard, 20 Sea Ganoderma, 4 Dragonheir's False Fin
|60,000
|60
|3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 18 Kageuchi Handguard, 30 Sea Ganoderma, 8 Dragonheir's False Fin
|80,000
|70
|6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12 Famed Handguard, 45 Sea Ganoderma, 12 Dragonheir's False Fin
|100,000
|80
|6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 24 Famed Handguard, 60 Sea Ganoderma, 20 Dragonheir's False Fin
|120,000
Vajrada Amethyst Electro gemstones come from several bosses, including the Thunder Manifestation, Electro Regisvine, Primo Geovishap, Millennial Pearl Seahorse, and Bathysmal Vishaps. You might also get them from the Stormterror, Childe, and Azhdaha weekly bosses as wekk. Your best bet for Yae Miko is getting them from the Bathysmal Vishap bosses in Enkanomiya, since they have a chance of dropping Vajrada stones. They might give you Cryo stones instead, though if you don't need them, you can transmute them into Electro stones at an alchemy table.
Dragonheir's False Fin is a boss drop from the Vishaps as well. They're in Enkanomiya, so if you skipped over that storyline before, you'll need to finish at least the first part before you can access the world boss.
Sea Ganoderma turns up in the shallow waters around Inazuma's coasts.
Handguard items only come from Nobushi and Kairagi sword figthers, These only show up in Inazuma. Our Handguard location guide points out where to look, and you can also use the Bloom of Revelation challenges to raise your chances of encountering several Nobushi at once. You can also exchange Stardust for guards in the Paimon's Bargains section of the in-game shop, which is a much easier way to get the items.
Yae Miko ascension material totals
This is what all those items amount to.
- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 18 Old Handguard
- 30 Kageuchi Handguard
- 36 Famed Handguard
- 46 Dragonheir's False Fin
- 168 Sea Ganoderma
- 420,000 Mora
Yae Miko materials for talents
You'll need more Handguards to level up Yae Miko's talents and, fittingly, a boss drop from the weekly Shogun battle.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Light, 6 Old Handguard
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Light, 3 Kageuchi Handguard
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Light, 4 Kageuchi Handguard
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Light, 6 Kageuchi Handguard
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Light, 9 Kageuchi Handguard
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Light, 4 Famed Handguard, 1 Meaning of Aeons
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Light, 6 Famed Handguard, 1 Meaning of Aeons
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Light, 9 Famed Handguard, 2 Meaning of Aeons
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Light, 12 Famed Handguard, 2 Meaning of Aeons, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Light books come from the Violet Court Domain in Inazuma on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Raiden Shogun also uses these, so if you're leveling both, make sure to plan out which talents to focus on.
The Meaning of Aeons item is a boss drop from the weekly Raiden Shogun boss fight. You'll need to complete her story quests before that one opens, though as of version 4.4, Genshin Impact has a feature tht lets you challenge weekly bosses without unlocking them the usual way first.
If you end up with a drop that you don't need, take it to an alchemy table, where you can transform it into the right one.
Crowns of Insight are rare, so think carefully before deciding to upgrade Miko's talents all the way. Her skill and elemental burst are the most important, so focus your materials on those two first.
Yae Miko talent materials total
Here's how that looks for one talent.
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Light
- 6 Old Handguard
- 6 Meaning of Aeons
- 21 Guide to Light
- 22 Kageuchi Handguard
- 31 Famed Handguard
- 38 Philosophies of Light
- 1,652,500 Mora
If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.