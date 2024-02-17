Putting together Genshin Impact Yae Miko materials takes a bit of work and a visit to the land that HoYoverse forgot. Yae Miko uses a hodgepoge of items - sea flowers for her ascension, handguards for talents, and a boss drop from a region that's been left abandoned for years.

Yae Miko is one of just two characters to use the False Fin boss drop, so there’s not much competition for that material. However, several characters use Handguard items and Light talent books, including Raiden Shogun, Ayaka, and Ayato. Make sure to plan ahead if you want to level all of them up, so you don't get caught short.

Our Genshin Impact Yae Miko materials list guide lays out everything you need to get the 5-star Electro character maxed out. Check out our Yae Miko build guide if you're wondering how to kit the Shogun's familiar out once she's at the right level.

Genshin Impact Yae Miko materials list

Yae Miko materials for ascension

Here's what you need to max out Yae Miko's level.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3 Old Handguard, 3 Sea Ganoderma 20,000 40 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 15 Old Handguard, 10 Sea Ganoderma, 2 Dragonheir's False Fin 40,000 50 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 12 Kageuchi Handguard, 20 Sea Ganoderma, 4 Dragonheir's False Fin 60,000 60 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 18 Kageuchi Handguard, 30 Sea Ganoderma, 8 Dragonheir's False Fin 80,000 70 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12 Famed Handguard, 45 Sea Ganoderma, 12 Dragonheir's False Fin 100,000 80 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 24 Famed Handguard, 60 Sea Ganoderma, 20 Dragonheir's False Fin 120,000

Vajrada Amethyst Electro gemstones come from several bosses, including the Thunder Manifestation, Electro Regisvine, Primo Geovishap, Millennial Pearl Seahorse, and Bathysmal Vishaps. You might also get them from the Stormterror, Childe, and Azhdaha weekly bosses as wekk. Your best bet for Yae Miko is getting them from the Bathysmal Vishap bosses in Enkanomiya, since they have a chance of dropping Vajrada stones. They might give you Cryo stones instead, though if you don't need them, you can transmute them into Electro stones at an alchemy table.

Dragonheir's False Fin is a boss drop from the Vishaps as well. They're in Enkanomiya, so if you skipped over that storyline before, you'll need to finish at least the first part before you can access the world boss.

Sea Ganoderma turns up in the shallow waters around Inazuma's coasts.

Handguard items only come from Nobushi and Kairagi sword figthers, These only show up in Inazuma. Our Handguard location guide points out where to look, and you can also use the Bloom of Revelation challenges to raise your chances of encountering several Nobushi at once. You can also exchange Stardust for guards in the Paimon's Bargains section of the in-game shop, which is a much easier way to get the items.

Yae Miko ascension material totals

This is what all those items amount to.

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

46 Dragonheir's False Fin

168 Sea Ganoderma

420,000 Mora

Yae Miko materials for talents

You'll need more Handguards to level up Yae Miko's talents and, fittingly, a boss drop from the weekly Shogun battle.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Light, 6 Old Handguard 12,500 3 2 Guide to Light, 3 Kageuchi Handguard 17,500 4 4 Guide to Light, 4 Kageuchi Handguard 25,000 5 6 Guide to Light, 6 Kageuchi Handguard 30,000 6 9 Guide to Light, 9 Kageuchi Handguard 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Light, 4 Famed Handguard, 1 Meaning of Aeons 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Light, 6 Famed Handguard, 1 Meaning of Aeons 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Light, 9 Famed Handguard, 2 Meaning of Aeons 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Light, 12 Famed Handguard, 2 Meaning of Aeons, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Light books come from the Violet Court Domain in Inazuma on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Raiden Shogun also uses these, so if you're leveling both, make sure to plan out which talents to focus on.

The Meaning of Aeons item is a boss drop from the weekly Raiden Shogun boss fight. You'll need to complete her story quests before that one opens, though as of version 4.4, Genshin Impact has a feature tht lets you challenge weekly bosses without unlocking them the usual way first.

If you end up with a drop that you don't need, take it to an alchemy table, where you can transform it into the right one.

Crowns of Insight are rare, so think carefully before deciding to upgrade Miko's talents all the way. Her skill and elemental burst are the most important, so focus your materials on those two first.

Yae Miko talent materials total

Here's how that looks for one talent.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Light

6 Old Handguard

6 Meaning of Aeons

21 Guide to Light

22 Kageuchi Handguard

31 Famed Handguard

38 Philosophies of Light

1,652,500 Mora

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.